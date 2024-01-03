The Great War Series
Note: For the convenience of readers who are following my Great War series, this page provides links to all articles published thus far, in chronological order from first to most recent. The links are organized under three headings: Introductory Articles, Chronological Narrative and Special Studies. Notes on recommended reading and a compilation of related outside links will also be provided as the series progresses. For those who have followed it thus far, thanks very much for your interest and comments.
Introductory Articles
Chronological Narrative
The Western & Eastern Fronts
The War at Sea
Special Studies
The French Army
The Russian Army
Recommended Reading
Recommended Links
Orders of Battle
The Russian Army, 1914 (Mark Conrad): A comprehensive order of battle of the Russian Army as of July 1914
Austro-Hungarian Army, Galician & Serbian Theaters, 1914: Nafziger Orders of Battle Collection; Ike Skelton Combined Arms Research Library
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