Un-Woke in Indiana

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The Great War Series

Note: For the convenience of readers who are following my Great War series, this page provides links to all articles published thus far, in chronological order from first to most recent. The links are organized under three headings: Introductory Articles, Chronological Narrative and Special Studies. Notes on recommended reading and a compilation of related outside links will also be provided as the series progresses. For those who have followed it thus far, thanks very much for your interest and comments.

Introductory Articles

Chronological Narrative

The Western & Eastern Fronts

The War at Sea

Special Studies

Recommended Reading

Recommended Links

Orders of Battle

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