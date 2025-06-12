Note: This page provides links to all articles in the series as they are published. Notes on recommended reading and a compilation of related outside links will also be provided as the series progresses.

Battles & Campaigns

The Battle of the Atlantic

Sink the Bismarck !

The Arctic Convoys

The Day of Infamy: 7 December 1944

The Battle of Midway

Navies

The United States Navy

The Royal Navy

The Imperial Japanese Navy

The German Navy

The Royal Italian Navy

The Soviet Navy

Ships & Aircraft

Special Studies

The US Marine Corps in WW II

The US Coast Guard in WW II

The Royal Navy 1919-39

The Royal Netherlands Navy in WW II

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