The World War II at Sea Series
Note: This page provides links to all articles in the series as they are published. Notes on recommended reading and a compilation of related outside links will also be provided as the series progresses.
Battles & Campaigns
The Battle of the Atlantic
Sink the Bismarck!
The Arctic Convoys
The Day of Infamy: 7 December 1944
The Battle of Midway
Navies
The United States Navy
The Royal Navy
The Imperial Japanese Navy
The German Navy
The Royal Italian Navy
The Soviet Navy
Ships & Aircraft
British War Emergency Destroyers
German Battleships
Special Studies
The US Marine Corps in WW II
The US Coast Guard in WW II
The Royal Netherlands Navy in WW II
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