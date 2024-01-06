Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer
Jan 6, 2024

Don't mean to nitpick, but the Austro-Hungarians did have the output of the Skoda works (see the 8 30.5 cm Mörser M.11 howitzers which served with the Germans in 1914). It was will and finances, not capacity that hindered them.

Lesson for our military today.

As I look at the A-H military's focus on uniforms, I am reminded of trends in our military:

https://i0.wp.com/spacenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/7492233-scaled.jpg?fit=2560%2C1707&ssl=1

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