Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Jan 27, 2024

One point that comes through in your column - the willingness of navies to explore/experiment with new designs.

The U.S. Navy tried that recently with Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), creating a modular design and even trying two different hull designs.

Bravo.

But both the design and the execution were flawed.

Unfortunately, Washington seems determined to violate Clausewitz's dictum ("Never reinforce defeat"), and continues to build them.

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