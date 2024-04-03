Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer
Apr 3, 2024

Your comment about the increase in firepower resonates through every military.

No military ever had enough firepower (with the exception of the US in the Gulf Wars).

Both the number of weapons and the amount of ammunition needed is usually underestimated.

The Ukraine War is a prime example, with artillery and ammunition being in short supply (especially glaring is the western European situation, where their militaries equipped for a war of a few weeks against a numerically limited enemy).

In crass terms, most militaries prepare to fight Luxembourg, even when Russia is the likely enemy.

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