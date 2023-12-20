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WigWag's avatar
WigWag
Dec 20, 2023

Thomas, if you’re taking recommendations for your bibliography, my favorite book on the Great War is Paul Fussell’s “The Great War and Modern Memory.” It’s the definitive treatise on how World War I impacted British literary tradition. Here’s a description of the book that I found on the Internet.

“The Great War and Modern Memory is a book of literary criticism written by Paul Fussell and published in 1975 by Oxford University Press. It describes the literary responses by English participants in World War I to their experiences of combat, particularly in trench warfare. The perceived futility and insanity of this conduct became, for many gifted Englishmen of their generation, a metaphor for life. Fussell describes how the collective experience of the "Great War" was correlated with, and to some extent underlain by, an enduring shift in the aesthetic perceptions of individuals, from the tropes of Romanticism that had guided young adults before the war, to the harsher themes that came to be dominant during the war and after.”

One interesting speculation of Fussell’s concerns one of the most famous lines in all of poetry; the first line of TS Eliot’s “The Wasteland.” Eliot was one of the first modernists and, like his colleagues, he was heavily influenced by the horrors of the Great War.

Fussell believes that when Eliot began his poem with,

“April is the cruelist month,”

he was referring to the rainiest and wettest times of the year that tormented the soldiers hunkering down in their trenches.

In many respects “The Wasteland” which is the greatest poem to come out of Great Britain since Shakespeare (written by an American living in England) traces its roots to the Great War.

The only modern war to inspire as much literary work as the Great War is the American Civil War which produced brilliant works by Stephen Crane and Walt Whitman.

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David Eggleston's avatar
David Eggleston
Dec 20, 2023

After reading Keegan’s WWI book, I’m skeptical of the “lions lead by donkeys” narrative.

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