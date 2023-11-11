Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer
Nov 11, 2023

Great summary.

You caught the essence.

Very smart men trying to anticipate the next war, with little experience (though the American Civil War and the Boer War taught lessons that weren't really understood).

The lesson of firepower was perhaps the biggest misjudgement going into the war.

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