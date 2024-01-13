Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Jan 13, 2024

Banal comment, but consider the enormous expenditures by Germany and how little it brought the Germans (other than firmly convincing England that German was the greatest threat).

As we look at the American Navy today and the potential for a maritime war with China, we have to wonder about the wisdom of some of our naval expenditures - have we spent our limited resources wisely?

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