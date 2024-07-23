The Operation Overlord Series
Note: For the convenience of readers who are following my Operation Overlord series this page provides links to all articles published thus far, in chronological order from first to most recent. The Chronological Narrative will in future be supplemented by a Special Studies section. Notes on recommended reading and a compilation of related outside links will also be provided as the series progresses. For those who have followed it thus far, thanks very much for your interest and comments.
Chronological Narrative
Defending the West: The German Order of Battle (Ground Forces)
Special Studies
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