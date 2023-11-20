Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Nov 20, 2023

Something that has always surprised me is the number of generals who excel in a peacetime army, and fail in war.

I look at the American military - general officers who excel at politics and pleasing the big corporations who will hire them after retirement.

Milley with his chest full of medals, his concerns with wokeness, and his extraordinary willingness to communicate with the Chinese.

The generals who presided over a humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan and suffered no career consequences. And apparently felt no shame either.

How well will these "perfumed princes" (Hackworth) perform in war?

As always, it will be the combat troops who suffer while the incompetent generals are weeded out (Kasserine Pass).

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