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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Nov 30, 2023

"...a difference in gauges meant that Russian trains could not use the East Prussian rail net."

I have read variations of this in every account of Eastern Front fighting (1st and 2nd world wars).

Every officer (on both sides) knew this.

Converting to the other gauge is tedious, time consuming, and requires a depot, but not technically difficult.

It seems to me that the Russians could have bought 30 older trains (engines and carriages) from the French and stored them in Poland (no secrets divulged since everybody knew a Russian invasion was in the cards).

15 trains supplying each Russian army might have alleviated supply issues.

On the other hand "Everything in war is simple, but the simplest thing is difficult."

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