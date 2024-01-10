Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Jan 10, 2024

The Germans have an unfortunate ability to offend people (remember the famous picture of German foreign minister Heiko Maas sneering at Trump at the UN?). (One suspects that Maas went to the Arthur Zimmermann school of diplomacy.)

Given that situation, it is unfortunate that cooler heads in Germany did not prevail in considering a large navy.

Germany absolutely should not have antagonized England, though the British policy of dividing the powers of the European continent may have made war inevitable once WW1 started and Belgium was invaded (Edward Grey was also implacable in defending France against Germany).

One of those counterfactual situations that wouldbe historians love to consider.

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The Angry Demagogue's avatar
The Angry Demagogue
Jan 11, 2024

These posts on WWI are excellent. I am having a hard time keeping up though - any thoughts of putting it into book form?

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