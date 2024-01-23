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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Jan 23, 2024

Never understood why Germany continued the naval race after 1914.

Britain had an insurmountable lead (especially with the Turkish and Chilean ships added).

And Britain showed that they could out produce Germany in ship building.

Plus the navy took a large share of scarce German resources (going from memory, but remember a line from "Castles of Steel "; "Germany paid a high price for the excellence of her ships").

The 1914 fleet was sufficient for a "fleet in being".

The six pre-dreadnaughts and other ships could have been scrapped.

It seems that ego (as so often) overrode strategy.

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glindarayepix
Jan 23, 2024

Great series about the war. We’re just getting into it. Would like to hear more about strategies and overall goals for the sea arm. Coming from Belgium, we’re more familiar with the land war, although as children we used to play around the old Ostend submarine pens.

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