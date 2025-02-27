Un-Woke in Indiana

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Feb 27, 2025Edited

Great piece, as usual, Thomas. Monumental. It just blows my mind to think how absolutely moronic WWI was. The futility of all those massive casualties, for nothing. In fronts as vast as the ocean, led by brilliant Generals who had entirely lost any connection with reality. Who had forgotten about the value of human life. The suicide of Europe started in 1914, and it seems it is 110 years old and ongoing... Fascinating. Great job!

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John Dzurak
Feb 27, 2025

My Dad’s parents came here from Slovakia in 1900. My Grandpa probably dodged being conscripted. He’d be dead and I wouldn’t be writing this.

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