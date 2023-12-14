Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Dec 14, 2023

It is amazing how often stellar peacetime generals are found wanting in war.

The lesson is that the skills required for success in peace often don't translate to a wartime situation.

Or conversely, the skills required of a successful wartime soldier are often not identified in a peacetime army.

I wonder how Gen. Milley (supporter of woke education, masterful leader of the Afghan debacle, and Chinese communicator extraordinaire) would have done in war.

I suspect that he (and we) are lucky that he retired.

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