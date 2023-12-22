Un-Woke in Indiana

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Dec 24, 2023

"This time will be different".

The eternal cry of optimism as the generals ordered another offensive gaining dozens of yards for thousands of lives.

A longer barrage, a few more guns, greater troop density, perhaps the enemy are focused on another front. Minimal differences in planning, minimal differences in results.

But the generals "knew" that defense would never win the war so they continued their mostly fruitless attacks.

Periodically one army would break (eg Caporetto) and that would encourage the generals to try attacking again.

But by and large, the defense could and would not be broken.

Not until tanks (allies) and storm tactics (Germans) arrived in 1917 would the defense be broken.

But by then the attack had become so ingrained that 1918 Ludendorff launched his spring offensive with no clear objectives in mind.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas M Gregg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture