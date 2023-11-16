Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Nov 16, 2023

One wonders what would have happened if the Germans had gone on the defensive in the west and focused the bulk of their forces against Russia.

One benefit would have been to keep England out of the war (at least for a time).

But as you described, Germany was determined to crush France.

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
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glindarayepix
Jan 27, 2024

Love this three part essay. We’re curious about the comparison of 1914 to 1870 more than to 1815, both in armies and strategies. We’ve always understood 1870 as a dress rehearsal of sorts, with the German actors forgetting their lines, so to speak, by 1914.

If the Germans had allowed the French to exhaust themselves in offense around Lorraine--not an unreasonable expectation, given the French elan mindset and politics--surely that would have opened the Belgian flank for strong advances before the British arrived?

Going back to Napoleon and his propensity for dealing with his enemies one at a time, it seems like the Germans gave up on divide and conquer and doomed themselves to failure by taking on the world.

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