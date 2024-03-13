Un-Woke in Indiana

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R Hodsdon's avatar
R Hodsdon
Mar 13, 2024

A very interesting account, Thomas, thank you for this post. I only wish you had posted a couple of months earlier prior to my visit to Port Stanley.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Thomas M Gregg and others
Deep Turning's avatar
Deep Turning
Mar 13, 2024Edited

Excellent work!

The whole series of incidents is gripping reading in Churchill's memoirs, The World Crisis.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas M Gregg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture