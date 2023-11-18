Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer
Nov 18, 2023

In fairness to the French policy of attack, it had worked during the Napoleonic era when attacking French columns shattered the Russian and Austrian armies.

But 100 years had passed with the lessons of the American Civil War and the Russo-Japanese War teaching about firepower.

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