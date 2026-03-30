Un-Woke in Indiana

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They Hate Us—They Really Hate Us!
But let them hate—this American will shed no tear.
  Thomas M Gregg
US Navy Light Fleet Aircraft Carriers
The United States Navy in World War II
  Thomas M Gregg
Lunatics, Phonies and Poverty Tourists
Why decent people can't possibly hate the American Left too much
  Thomas M Gregg
Quick Take: A General Nuisance
Tom the military proletarian puts Stan the mythmaking flag officer in his place
  Thomas M Gregg
The Three-Minute Quagmire Recipe
Combine ¼ cup TDS, ½ cup relentless negativity, a dash of hysteria & microwave on high
  Thomas M Gregg
The Prophet of Doom, R.I.P.
How the late Paul Ehrlich poisoned the Western Left
  Thomas M Gregg
Ukraine Has Not Yet Perished
And the conventional wisdom has been taking a hell of a beating
  Thomas M Gregg
Poetry Corner
Just a modest hymn of gratitude to some truly wonderful people—and don't they know it!
  Thomas M Gregg
Sleeping with the Enemy
The American Left and the American media have crawled into bed with the ayatollahs
  Thomas M Gregg
Narrative Nonsense
Trump's critics on Iran display their usual ignorance, malice, and mental derangement
  Thomas M Gregg
The Doorkeepers of Zion
Mr. Kipling nailed it, didn't he...?
  Thomas M Gregg
Trump Brings the Lightning
No predictions just yet, but some teachable moments noted
  Thomas M Gregg
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