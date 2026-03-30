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The Great War Series
The Strategic Bombing Series
The Operation Overlord Series
The World War II at Sea Series
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They Hate Us—They Really Hate Us!
But let them hate—this American will shed no tear.
19 hrs ago
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Thomas M Gregg
24
7
2
US Navy Light Fleet Aircraft Carriers
The United States Navy in World War II
Mar 29
•
Thomas M Gregg
6
Lunatics, Phonies and Poverty Tourists
Why decent people can't possibly hate the American Left too much
Mar 27
•
Thomas M Gregg
25
8
4
Quick Take: A General Nuisance
Tom the military proletarian puts Stan the mythmaking flag officer in his place
Mar 24
•
Thomas M Gregg
15
3
3
The Three-Minute Quagmire Recipe
Combine ¼ cup TDS, ½ cup relentless negativity, a dash of hysteria & microwave on high
Mar 24
•
Thomas M Gregg
21
5
4
The Prophet of Doom, R.I.P.
How the late Paul Ehrlich poisoned the Western Left
Mar 20
•
Thomas M Gregg
19
5
2
Ukraine Has Not Yet Perished
And the conventional wisdom has been taking a hell of a beating
Mar 16
•
Thomas M Gregg
15
4
3
Poetry Corner
Just a modest hymn of gratitude to some truly wonderful people—and don't they know it!
Mar 15
•
Thomas M Gregg
3
1
Sleeping with the Enemy
The American Left and the American media have crawled into bed with the ayatollahs
Mar 11
•
Thomas M Gregg
19
14
7
Narrative Nonsense
Trump's critics on Iran display their usual ignorance, malice, and mental derangement
Mar 6
•
Thomas M Gregg
28
9
5
The Doorkeepers of Zion
Mr. Kipling nailed it, didn't he...?
Mar 5
•
Thomas M Gregg
11
2
3
Trump Brings the Lightning
No predictions just yet, but some teachable moments noted
Mar 2
•
Thomas M Gregg
39
20
6
© 2026 Thomas M Gregg
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