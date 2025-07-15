HMS Nelson at Spithead for the 1937 Coronation Fleet Review. In the background are two battleships of the "Queen Elizabeth" class, two heavy cruisers of the "County" class, several light cruisers and destroyers.

The World War II at Sea Series

Note on Nomenclature

The following abbreviations are used in this article: AA (antiaircraft), A/S (antisubmarine), DC (depth charge), DCT (depth charge thrower), FAA (Fleet Air Arm), HA (high-angle antiaircraft gun), HMS (His Majesty's Ship), MG (machine gun), RAF (Royal Air Force), RAN (Royal Australian Navy), RN (Royal Navy), TT (torpedo tubes).

On the eve of war in 1939, Britannia no longer ruled the waves, as she had twenty-five years earlier at the beginning of World War I. The costs of that war, the postwar financial crisis, economic stagnation, and a national malaise compounded of exhaustion and disillusionment combined to impose limits on the size and power of the Royal Navy (RN). That despite such constraints the RN performed as well as it did in 1939-45 is a tribute to the traditions and fighting spirit of the Senior Service—virtues preserved intact despite the troubles of the interwar period.

In the immediate aftermath of World War One the government of the day, convinced that Britain could no longer win a naval arms race, participated in the negotiations that led to the Washington Naval Treaty (1921). The world’s major naval powers agreed to limit the size of their navies by specifying maximum tonnages for capital ships (battleships and battlecruisers), aircraft carriers and smaller warships, with gun calibers being capped at 16in for capital ships and 8in for other warships. For the RN, Britain’s signature on this treaty meant the cancellation of the revolutionary “G3” battlecruisers, four of which were on order, and the acceptance of naval parity with the United States. The size of the battle fleet was fixed at eighteen battleships and four battlecruisers. Two new battleships, reduced editions of the “G3” design, were permitted to be built, and when they entered service four older battleships were to be retired. The service life of capital ships was set at twenty years, and no new ones were permitted to be constructed by any of the signatory powers until 1931.

Battleship HMS Warspite of the "Queen Elizabeth Class after her 1934-37 reconstruction. Modifications included a new tower bridge, the secondary battery reduced to 8 x 6in guns, the addition of 8 x 4in HA in four twin mounts and 32 x 2-pounder pompoms in four octuple mounts as light AA.

The RN was thus compelled to discard all of its older capital ships, nineteen of which were decommissioned and scrapped between 1922 and 1928. A large number of smaller warships went to the breakers as well and the interwar fleet, if not quite a shadow of its former self, was much reduced. But in the circumstances of 1919-22, the Washington Naval Treaty was a sensible measure. Indeed, it seems likely that many of its mandated reductions would have been necessary in any case, given Britain’s parlous financial condition at the time.

After the two reduced “G3” ships (Nelson and Rodney) entered service in 1927, no new battleships joined the RN before the outbreak of World War II. In 1932 the battle force consisted of those two ships, five of the “Queen Elizabeth” class, five of the “Royal Sovereign” class and three battlecruisers: fifteen in total. The thirteen older ships were all modernized to some extent, for instance receiving a more-up-to-date AA armament.

Battlecruiser HMS Renown as she appeared at the end of World War II. First commissioned in 1916, she was twice reconstructed. Her second reconstruction in the mid 1930s included a new tower bridge and a new secondary armament of 20 x 4.5in HA guns in ten twin mounts.

The onset of the Great Depression (1929) led to another attempt at naval disarmament: the London Naval Conference of 1930. The British government pressed for further reductions. Battleships were to be limited to fifteen apiece for Britain and the US, with nine for Japan. Caps were also placed on total cruiser and destroyer tonnages. The agreement required the RN to cut its cruiser force from 70 to 50 ships and discard many older destroyers. But neither France nor Italy accepted the new agreement and thanks to the deteriorating international situation, it was eventually repudiated by all signatories.

The London Naval Conference reflected a constant preoccupation of successive British governments between 1919 and 1930: the need to reduce military spending to an absolute minimum. This need was met by the so-called Ten Year Rule, first adopted in 1919. Defense planning was to be based on the assumption that Britain would not be involved in a major war for the next ten years, with the term extended each year. So in 1919 it was assumed that there would be no major war before 1929, in 1920 the terminal year was advanced to 1930, and so on. This was convenient for the politicians, but the ten-year assumption, valid enough in 1919, became more and more dubious with the passage of time. The Ten-Year Rule was not formally abandoned until 1932, and then only with many misgivings.

These budgetary constraints set limits on the RN’s ability to profit from the lessons learned between 1914 and 1918. During the war, for example, the RN had pioneered the development of naval airpower, but subsequently its potential could not be exploited to the full. To be sure, the RN commissioned the world’s first aircraft carrier designed as such from the keel up: HMS Hermes, laid down in 1918 and completed in 1924. The soundness of her basic design is evident from a glance at any photo or drawing of the ship: She is clearly the direct ancestor of the aircraft carriers in service today. Hermes followed the very similar HMS Eagle into service. That carrier was a conversion of the incomplete battleship Almirante Cochrane, which had been under construction in Britain for the Chilean Navy in 1914. The outbreak of the war caused her construction to be suspended and in 1918 she was purchased by the Admiralty for completion as an aircraft carrier. Along with HMS Argus, an earlier conversion that had entered service in 1918, Eagle and Hermes proved very successful in service and survived to fight—and be sunk—in World War II.

Four more carriers joined the fleet before the outbreak of World War II. Three of them were the converted “large light cruisers” Furious, Courageous and Glorious. The former had actually undergone a makeshift carrier conversion in 1917, but this proved unsatisfactory and in 1922 she was rebuilt. The other two were converted in 1924-28. As carriers these ships were faster than Eagle and Hermes and could carry more aircraft. Finally, there was HMS Ark Royal, the RN’s second carrier to be designed as such. She was much better than the other six, able to carry a larger air group and mounting a powerful antiaircraft armament. All but Argus and Furious were lost during World War II.

Carrier HMS Courageous in 1935.

But though the RN had a respectable carrier force by the late 1930s, interservice rivalry conspired with budgetary constraints to impair the development of effective naval combat aircraft. When the Royal Air Force was established as an independent branch of the armed forces in 1918, it absorbed the Royal Naval Air Service. Henceforth, though the RN owned the aircraft carriers, the aircraft themselves and their aircrew belonged to the RAF. And unfortunately, the RAF’s leadership had little interest in or commitment to naval aviation. Senior airmen championed the doctrine of strategic bombing—which, they claimed, would reduce the Army and the Navy to auxiliaries of the Air Force.

This unsatisfactory state of affairs was rectified in May 1939, when control of the RAF’s Fleet Air Arm reverted to the RN, but by then the damage was done. At the beginning of World War II, the FAA had only twenty squadrons with 232 combat aircraft, numbers insufficient to provide all existing carriers with effective air groups. Hermes, for instance, serving with the Channel Force, had only twelve aircraft embarked—eight to ten fewer than her maximum complement.

The aircraft themselves were hardly modern. The principal fighters were the Glouster Sea Gladiator, a navalized version of the RAF’s last biplane fighter, and the Blackburn Skua, an underpowered monoplane two-seater that doubled as a dive bomber. The torpedo bomber was the Fairey Swordfish, a biplane of decidedly antique appearance that nevertheless served throughout World War II (and compiled a surprisingly impressive record in a number of roles).

The "Stringbag," as the Fairey Swordfish was nicknamed, was the RN's first-line carrier-based torpedo bomber at the beginning of the war.

Of the 56 cruisers extant in 1919, about half were disposed of between 1926 and 1935. Only the later “C” class, the “Hawkins” class, the “D” class and the “E” class survived to fight in World War II. Several of the “C” class were refitted as AA escorts with an armament of 4in HA guns, but otherwise the older cruisers were little altered. Fifteen heavy cruisers armed with 8in guns were built between 1926 and 1931; their general design and armament conformed to the restrictions laid down by the Washington Naval Treaty. They were followed by twenty-two light cruisers, armed with 6in guns, built between 1931 and 1939. Two of the heavy cruisers and three of the light cruisers were allotted to the Royal Australian Navy.

Light cruiser HMS Dispatch off the Panama Canal Zone in 1939.

It was much the same story with destroyers. The oldest of them were disposed of immediately after World War I, and most of the others were gradually retired between 1926 and 1938. By 1939 only some of the “S” and “V & W” classes remained, around 35 ships in total. Destroyer production resumed in 1926 and accelerated after 1932 but even so numbers remained insufficient. As with cruisers, a number of destroyers, old and new, went to the RAN. The destroyers constructed between 1926 and 1939 mostly had a main armament of 4 x 4.7in guns and 8 or 10 x TT in quadruple or quintuple mounts.

The submarine was another new weapon that had proved itself in World War I, but aside from a few boats of the wartime “L” class that were completed in 1919-20, only fifty were built up to 1939. Thus the RN’s submarine fleet shrank as older classes were withdrawn from service. The prewar program followed a policy of gradual improvement, culminating in the “S,” “T” and “U” classes. These submarines, built between 1934 and 1939, were repeated with improvements for the much larger wartime construction program.

HMS Sturgeon, one of the initial batch of four “S” class submarines built between 1929 and 1933. By 1945, 62 boats of this class had been constructed.

World War I had shown the need for small A/S escorts along the lines of the “Flower” class fleet sweeping sloops of World War I—some of which were retained in the postwar fleet—but once again budgetary constraints prevented much from being done. No new escort sloops appeared until 1928 and by 1939 thirty-five had been built. This modest program was justified on the grounds that such ships were useful for peacetime colonial service, but they were designed with the wartime escort mission in mind. Several of the new sloops were allotted to the RAN and the Royal Indian Navy. As with submarines, the last sloops built prewar were repeated with improvements in the wartime building program. Additionally, many destroyers were fitted with DC racks and DCT as well as Asdic (sonar), but unfortunately the various A/S mortars used in World War I were not further developed.

HMS Penzance, one of the four sloops of the "Hastings" class, was commissioned in 1931 and served as an escort in World War II.

A major weak spot for the RN was in the area of AA defense. As constructed, most of the interwar cruisers had only 4 x 4in HA guns. Close-range AA weapons were the 2-pounder (40mm) pom-pom in single, quadruple and octuple mounts and the caliber .50 AA MG in a quadruple mount. The former had adequate if not particularly impressive performance, but the latter was practically useless. As built, many of the interwar destroyers had only a pair of quad .50 AA MG; their 4.7in guns had insufficient elevation to be effective in the AA role.

Though by 1935 the necessity of naval rearmament was recognized by the British government, it nevertheless proceeded at a glacial pace. The 1936-37 building program included two battleships, two aircraft carriers, seven cruisers, eighteen destroyers, eight submarines and ten smaller ships. Few of the larger ships would enter service before 1939-41, however, so that the RN would face the test of war with barely adequate numbers and some critical material deficiencies.

For additional information on Royal Navy warship classes of World War I, see:

Thanks very much for reading Un-Woke in Indiana! This post is public; feel free to share it. Share

Share Un-Woke in Indiana