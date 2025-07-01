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IsThisTheRoomForAnArgument's avatar
IsThisTheRoomForAnArgument
Jul 1, 2025

Their fire control systems were also more advanced. Given that they were always outnumbered, many questions have to be asked of the Royal Navy, and not just of its tech at the time.

Makes you wonder what innovations the Russians (and therefore Chinese, who in much miltech are more advanced because they simply steal US miltech, and have invested in their own innovations) have up their sleeves.

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