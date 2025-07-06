Un-Woke in Indiana

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WigWag
Jul 6, 2025

Very compelling Thomas, just like all of your fiction. It put me in mind of the real-life story of Kathy Boudin (she of the Brinks armored car robbery in 1981) and even a bit of the story of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg and their fellow revolutionary who turned them in, David Greenglass. It even reminded me of the producer, Elia Kazan who was a former communist who testified against other Hollywood heavyweights before the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1952. All of these stories are complicated and they are all tragedies.

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