Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
4h

From what we know about the Iran War, American air forces retain their optimism about their ability to be decisive.

They also continue to underestimate the enemy's ability to adapt/substitute.

And as in WW2, our leadership continues to be less than truthful in managing our expectations.

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