Un-Woke in Indiana

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The Angry Demagogue's avatar
The Angry Demagogue
Nov 13, 2023

Such were the armies that marched in August 1914—confident for the most part that the war would be over by Christmas.

Once the cannons start shooting ... there is no way to know where it will lead and when it will end.

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R Hodsdon's avatar
R Hodsdon
Nov 13, 2023

Thank you for expanding on what I thought I vaguely recalled. Regarding your upcoming piece on advances in trench warfare, I would also be interested in hearing any comments you might offer on the latest iteration of trench warfare in the Ukraine-Russia War, inasmuch as aerial surveillance and precision targeting mean that slit trenches offer little protection against modern weaponry.

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