Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
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The left has a tremendous "enthusiasm advantage" because they are willing to say and do almost anything - certainly more than civilized people are willing to do.

When you read the editorials of the Nazi papers (Völkischer Beobachter etc), you see the same mindless venom.

And civilized Germans looked away while the Nazis led them into the abyss.

Thanks for speaking up, because the left is determined to debase our society.

We have to stop this trend.

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