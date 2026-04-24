Whatever these three are defending, it’s not “our democracy”

The evidence is in, and it can now be said without a shadow of a doubt that Democrats, progressives, leftists—overlapping categories, to be sure—are totally unfit to preserve, protect, and defend “our democracy.”

Recent events in Virginia illustrate the point. When running for governor, Abigail Spanberger successfully marketed herself as a moderate, touting in particular her credentials as a national security diva: former CIA officer and all-around tough cookie. Once in office, however, she and the Democrat-controlled state legislature set about transforming the Old Dominion into a people’s republic. The most obvious manifestation of this leftist rampage was their attempt to disenfranchise Republican and conservative voters by means of a blatantly partisan congressional redistricting scheme.

Virginia is a purple state; in 2024, Donald Trump got 46.1% of the popular vote there. (In Massachusetts, a state of similar size, Trump got just 36% of the popular vote.) Currently Virginia’s congressional delegation has eleven members: six Democrats, five Republicans. The Democratic gerrymander, passed by referendum earlier this week but ruled unconstitutional by a state court, would almost certainly flip four GOP seats to the Dems. Supposedly, this power grab will restore “fairness” to future congressional elections after Texas enacted a redistricting scheme in 2025. Fairness for whom, though? Effectively, the Virginia gerrymander would hand full political control of the state to ultra-progressive Fairfax Country and its environs—and to hell with everybody else.

After all the screaming and yelling we’ve heard from the Left about the evils of gerrymandering, this Virginia power grab (and the similar one in California) demonstrates that the comrades’ devotion to “our democracy” is strictly dependent on who wins and who loses. If they win, then hurrah for democracy! But if they lose, then the Constitution is a racist, white supremacist document, voters are idiots, and all bets are off.

Then, even more ominously, there’s the question of the Jews and Israel. That liberal democracy and antisemitism are fundamentally incompatible is a genius of the manifest. You can have one or the other, but not both. You can either defend “our democracy,” or you can be an “anti-Zionist.” If you choose the latter, you have, as a matter of hard fact, taken a stand against every principle of liberal democracy.

Oh, sure, the progressive anti-Zionist will tell you that he or she has nothing against the Jews. No! It’s Israel that’s the problem! The Jewish state is a fascist/apartheid monstrosity and Israeli Jews are evil white seller-colonialists, waging a campaign of genocide against brown Palestinian Arabs, etc., etc. This narrative originated on the radical fringe of the progressive Left, to be taken up with enthusiasm by intellectual/academic circles. Antisemitism, humanity’s ur-racism, proved readily adaptable to the categories and language of postmodern discourse. By that means, antisemitism was, so to speak, bioengineered to enhance its toxicity and communicability, especially in the hothouse environment of America’s college campuses, with the result that young Americans in large numbers have been infected with it.

And as a result, antisemitism, rebranded as progressive anti-Zionism, is infiltrating the political mainstream, with poisonous consequences for the Democratic Party.

A certain Hasan Doğan Piker has been much in the news lately. He’s a Twitch streamer, a proud socialist, and an absolutely garbage human being. Piker was born in America and grew up in Turkey but now, alas, he’s back with us. And he wants us all to know how much he hates America, reviles capitalism, and supports the assassination of health insurance company CEOs (“Let the streets soak in their red-capitalist blood”).

Nor is that all. Piker thinks the world of Hezbollah and Hamas. He seems not to have made up his mind whether the orgy of rape that occurred during the latter group’s pogrom of 10/7/2023 was a “hallucination” or just didn’t matter all that much. You can understand why. Piker insists that “Hamas is a thousand times better than the fascist settler colonial apartheid state of Israel.” That being the case, of what significance are a few rapes here, a few dead babies there, if they further the cause of “Palestine”?

Piker personifies a perfect storm of every disgusting and moronic orthodoxy of the progressive Left. In 2019, he opined that America got what was coming on 9/11/2001. He never apologized for what he said, so I offer no apology for quoting this monster of evil, word for word: “America deserved 9/11, dude. Fuck it, I’m saying it. We fucking totally brought this upon ourselves, dude. Holy shit. We did. We fucking did.”

Would those have been his last words if he’d been trapped in one of the Twin Towers that day? Somehow, I doubt it.

All this being the case, it makes perfect sense that progressives have talked themselves into the delusion that Hasan Piker is their very own Joe Rogan. He has, indeed, become the darling of the progressive establishment—the subject of no fewer than three gushingly positive New York Times profiles over the past few years. All this, despite the vile, horrible things he says—not to mention the fact that he’s dumb as a box of rocks. Piker has, for example, opined that “The biggest terrorist internationally is the Republican Party.” What’s left of the Hezbollah and Hamas would surely take exception to that! It can, I think, be taken for granted that when this mouth-breathing leftie starts blathering about fascism and socialism and terrorist threats, he has no idea what the hell he’s talking about. It’s just Hasan, doing his impression of a burst sewer pipe.

Piker is pretty chummy with Comrade Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Gauleiter Zohran Mamdani, and why not? He’s merely saying aloud, and with glee, what they and other young progressives think. He’s their herald, their winged Mercury, and his message terrifies supposedly mainstream Democrats. Their fear of the party’s increasingly antisemitic progressive base is what motivated forty Democratic Senators to vote in favor of a Bernie Sanders resolution that would have banned $500 million in U.S. arms sales to Israel. Sanders, a Jew, can only be described as a traitor to his people, and the same much be said of Senator Elissa Slotkin, Democrat of Michigan, also a Jew, who voted for the Sanders resolution, thus making a mockery of her oft-professed support of the Jewish state. Oh, what a fall was there—not just for Slotkin but for her party.

Conclusion: With minor exceptions, those Democrats who aren’t proud antisemites may fairly be described as antisemitic adjacent. The Democratic Party began by tolerating the Jew haters in its ranks. Now it’s in thrall to them. Can such a party plausibly lay claim to America’s liberal democratic tradition? Can Democrats plausibly present themselves as defenders of “our democracy”? Don’t make me laugh. In their surrender to the bearers of an ancient and vicious hatred, in their mendacity and two-facedness, in their embrace of illiberal authoritarianism, the Democrats have abandoned liberal democracy.

Hasan Piker is indeed the ideal spokesman for today’s Democratic Party.

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