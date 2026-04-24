Liberal Democracy Abandoned
Yes, abandoned by the very people who claim to be defending it
The evidence is in, and it can now be said without a shadow of a doubt that Democrats, progressives, leftists—overlapping categories, to be sure—are totally unfit to preserve, protect, and defend “our democracy.”
Recent events in Virginia illustrate the point. When running for governor, Abigail Spanberger successfully marketed herself as a moderate, touting in particular her credentials as a national security diva: former CIA officer and all-around tough cookie. Once in office, however, she and the Democrat-controlled state legislature set about transforming the Old Dominion into a people’s republic. The most obvious manifestation of this leftist rampage was their attempt to disenfranchise Republican and conservative voters by means of a blatantly partisan congressional redistricting scheme.
Virginia is a purple state; in 2024, Donald Trump got 46.1% of the popular vote there. (In Massachusetts, a state of similar size, Trump got just 36% of the popular vote.) Currently Virginia’s congressional delegation has eleven members: six Democrats, five Republicans. The Democratic gerrymander, passed by referendum earlier this week but ruled unconstitutional by a state court, would almost certainly flip four GOP seats to the Dems. Supposedly, this power grab will restore “fairness” to future congressional elections after Texas enacted a redistricting scheme in 2025. Fairness for whom, though? Effectively, the Virginia gerrymander would hand full political control of the state to ultra-progressive Fairfax Country and its environs—and to hell with everybody else.
After all the screaming and yelling we’ve heard from the Left about the evils of gerrymandering, this Virginia power grab (and the similar one in California) demonstrates that the comrades’ devotion to “our democracy” is strictly dependent on who wins and who loses. If they win, then hurrah for democracy! But if they lose, then the Constitution is a racist, white supremacist document, voters are idiots, and all bets are off.
Then, even more ominously, there’s the question of the Jews and Israel. That liberal democracy and antisemitism are fundamentally incompatible is a genius of the manifest. You can have one or the other, but not both. You can either defend “our democracy,” or you can be an “anti-Zionist.” If you choose the latter, you have, as a matter of hard fact, taken a stand against every principle of liberal democracy.
Oh, sure, the progressive anti-Zionist will tell you that he or she has nothing against the Jews. No! It’s Israel that’s the problem! The Jewish state is a fascist/apartheid monstrosity and Israeli Jews are evil white seller-colonialists, waging a campaign of genocide against brown Palestinian Arabs, etc., etc. This narrative originated on the radical fringe of the progressive Left, to be taken up with enthusiasm by intellectual/academic circles. Antisemitism, humanity’s ur-racism, proved readily adaptable to the categories and language of postmodern discourse. By that means, antisemitism was, so to speak, bioengineered to enhance its toxicity and communicability, especially in the hothouse environment of America’s college campuses, with the result that young Americans in large numbers have been infected with it.
And as a result, antisemitism, rebranded as progressive anti-Zionism, is infiltrating the political mainstream, with poisonous consequences for the Democratic Party.
A certain Hasan Doğan Piker has been much in the news lately. He’s a Twitch streamer, a proud socialist, and an absolutely garbage human being. Piker was born in America and grew up in Turkey but now, alas, he’s back with us. And he wants us all to know how much he hates America, reviles capitalism, and supports the assassination of health insurance company CEOs (“Let the streets soak in their red-capitalist blood”).
Nor is that all. Piker thinks the world of Hezbollah and Hamas. He seems not to have made up his mind whether the orgy of rape that occurred during the latter group’s pogrom of 10/7/2023 was a “hallucination” or just didn’t matter all that much. You can understand why. Piker insists that “Hamas is a thousand times better than the fascist settler colonial apartheid state of Israel.” That being the case, of what significance are a few rapes here, a few dead babies there, if they further the cause of “Palestine”?
Piker personifies a perfect storm of every disgusting and moronic orthodoxy of the progressive Left. In 2019, he opined that America got what was coming on 9/11/2001. He never apologized for what he said, so I offer no apology for quoting this monster of evil, word for word: “America deserved 9/11, dude. Fuck it, I’m saying it. We fucking totally brought this upon ourselves, dude. Holy shit. We did. We fucking did.”
Would those have been his last words if he’d been trapped in one of the Twin Towers that day? Somehow, I doubt it.
All this being the case, it makes perfect sense that progressives have talked themselves into the delusion that Hasan Piker is their very own Joe Rogan. He has, indeed, become the darling of the progressive establishment—the subject of no fewer than three gushingly positive New York Times profiles over the past few years. All this, despite the vile, horrible things he says—not to mention the fact that he’s dumb as a box of rocks. Piker has, for example, opined that “The biggest terrorist internationally is the Republican Party.” What’s left of the Hezbollah and Hamas would surely take exception to that! It can, I think, be taken for granted that when this mouth-breathing leftie starts blathering about fascism and socialism and terrorist threats, he has no idea what the hell he’s talking about. It’s just Hasan, doing his impression of a burst sewer pipe.
Piker is pretty chummy with Comrade Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Gauleiter Zohran Mamdani, and why not? He’s merely saying aloud, and with glee, what they and other young progressives think. He’s their herald, their winged Mercury, and his message terrifies supposedly mainstream Democrats. Their fear of the party’s increasingly antisemitic progressive base is what motivated forty Democratic Senators to vote in favor of a Bernie Sanders resolution that would have banned $500 million in U.S. arms sales to Israel. Sanders, a Jew, can only be described as a traitor to his people, and the same much be said of Senator Elissa Slotkin, Democrat of Michigan, also a Jew, who voted for the Sanders resolution, thus making a mockery of her oft-professed support of the Jewish state. Oh, what a fall was there—not just for Slotkin but for her party.
Conclusion: With minor exceptions, those Democrats who aren’t proud antisemites may fairly be described as antisemitic adjacent. The Democratic Party began by tolerating the Jew haters in its ranks. Now it’s in thrall to them. Can such a party plausibly lay claim to America’s liberal democratic tradition? Can Democrats plausibly present themselves as defenders of “our democracy”? Don’t make me laugh. In their surrender to the bearers of an ancient and vicious hatred, in their mendacity and two-facedness, in their embrace of illiberal authoritarianism, the Democrats have abandoned liberal democracy.
Hasan Piker is indeed the ideal spokesman for today’s Democratic Party.
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Dems defense of democracy reminds me of that Vietnam era officer who reportedly said: "We had to destroy the village to save it."
In Germany again (mother).
I am hearing the same old "We support Jews; it is Israel that we hate."
Yet inevitably, hatred of Israel is stronger than support of Jews.
Europe is rediscovering antisemitism, but now it is cloaked as support for those poor, oppressed Palestinians.
Too early to act, but if I were a European Jew, I would be researching Israeli citizenship (or a US visa).
My apologies for not having engaged with your content in sometime, Mr. Gregg. You are 100% right here! The fact so many Democrats love Hasan Piker and think he’s wonderful and the fact that progressives and leftists now fun the party is a bad sign. The Democratic Party is headed for disaster in November. Say what you will about Trump and the GOP and there is much to say, they are much more content when it comes to playing politics and have achieved some great things. What have the Dems done in recent times for the American people? Not a d*** thing! They’ve given up on liberal democracy in favor of Communism and Socialism. They betrayed the Jewish people and the state of Israel. 2026 and 2028 are doomed for them. If AOC and Zohran Mamdani are you’re “future”, you have no future. Bernie Sanders and Elissa Slotkin should resign from office in disgrace. President Trump warts and all, is working with Israel to free Iran. The Democrats and their Log Cabin/establishment Republican buddies like David French, are opposing this out of TDS. What do they even stand for anymore? What policy positions do they advocate? I can think of a single thing.
Yes, the economy under Trump and Vance sucks. Yes, we’ve got an affordability crisis going on. Yes, young people can’t find jobs. But I’ll take the man who captured Maduro, is working to liberate Iran, revived and modernized the Monroe Doctrine, negotiated numerous beneficial trade deals, stood by Israel in the Gaza War, started the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to feed the people of Gaza, secured the Southern border, deported 2.2 million illegal immigrants, saved fifty billion dollars with the DOGE, and brought home the Israeli hostages with his faults and mistakes, over a party that virtue signals and fear mongers while doing nothing to make America better. Abigail Spanberger will be empty suit who will do nothing for the people of the Old Dominion before retiring to Tahiti with a lifetime pension.
You want Palestinian liberation? Push them to make peace with Israel. You want a Palestinian state? Get rid of Fatah and Hamas. You want the Palestinian people to thrive? Go after their actual oppressors, their own government and the Arab countries. There is NO apartheid in Israel or the West Bank but there is in Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Algeria, and Morocco. Boycott Lebanon or Sudan if you want change, NOT Israel! You guys are also aware right Palestinians can become Israeli citizens? That they can marry Israelis? That they have a degree of self-autonomy? Two-thirds of the West Bank is under Fatah’s control NOT the Jewish state. Guess who massacred Palestinians in the 70s? Not Israel, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Guess who slaughtered Palestinians in the refugee camps of Sabila and Shatila in 1982? Not the IDF, a Christian Lebanese militia called the Phalangists.