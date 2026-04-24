Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
3h

Dems defense of democracy reminds me of that Vietnam era officer who reportedly said: "We had to destroy the village to save it."

In Germany again (mother).

I am hearing the same old "We support Jews; it is Israel that we hate."

Yet inevitably, hatred of Israel is stronger than support of Jews.

Europe is rediscovering antisemitism, but now it is cloaked as support for those poor, oppressed Palestinians.

Too early to act, but if I were a European Jew, I would be researching Israeli citizenship (or a US visa).

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3h

My apologies for not having engaged with your content in sometime, Mr. Gregg. You are 100% right here! The fact so many Democrats love Hasan Piker and think he’s wonderful and the fact that progressives and leftists now fun the party is a bad sign. The Democratic Party is headed for disaster in November. Say what you will about Trump and the GOP and there is much to say, they are much more content when it comes to playing politics and have achieved some great things. What have the Dems done in recent times for the American people? Not a d*** thing! They’ve given up on liberal democracy in favor of Communism and Socialism. They betrayed the Jewish people and the state of Israel. 2026 and 2028 are doomed for them. If AOC and Zohran Mamdani are you’re “future”, you have no future. Bernie Sanders and Elissa Slotkin should resign from office in disgrace. President Trump warts and all, is working with Israel to free Iran. The Democrats and their Log Cabin/establishment Republican buddies like David French, are opposing this out of TDS. What do they even stand for anymore? What policy positions do they advocate? I can think of a single thing.

Yes, the economy under Trump and Vance sucks. Yes, we’ve got an affordability crisis going on. Yes, young people can’t find jobs. But I’ll take the man who captured Maduro, is working to liberate Iran, revived and modernized the Monroe Doctrine, negotiated numerous beneficial trade deals, stood by Israel in the Gaza War, started the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to feed the people of Gaza, secured the Southern border, deported 2.2 million illegal immigrants, saved fifty billion dollars with the DOGE, and brought home the Israeli hostages with his faults and mistakes, over a party that virtue signals and fear mongers while doing nothing to make America better. Abigail Spanberger will be empty suit who will do nothing for the people of the Old Dominion before retiring to Tahiti with a lifetime pension.

You want Palestinian liberation? Push them to make peace with Israel. You want a Palestinian state? Get rid of Fatah and Hamas. You want the Palestinian people to thrive? Go after their actual oppressors, their own government and the Arab countries. There is NO apartheid in Israel or the West Bank but there is in Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Algeria, and Morocco. Boycott Lebanon or Sudan if you want change, NOT Israel! You guys are also aware right Palestinians can become Israeli citizens? That they can marry Israelis? That they have a degree of self-autonomy? Two-thirds of the West Bank is under Fatah’s control NOT the Jewish state. Guess who massacred Palestinians in the 70s? Not Israel, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Guess who slaughtered Palestinians in the refugee camps of Sabila and Shatila in 1982? Not the IDF, a Christian Lebanese militia called the Phalangists.

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