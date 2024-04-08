Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Apr 8, 2024

American Jews are overwhelmingly Democratic in the voting and financial support. And they have supported financial and job preferences for Blacks. Now they need and expect similar support.

Have they been snookered?

Probably.

I have said repeatedly. Jews need a better class of friends.

Ironically, most of the support for Israel comes from conservatives. Trump has a Jewish daughter and Jewish grandchildren.

Time for Jews to consider the Republican party.

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
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The hubby calls Schumer the kapo in the senate because of that speech. There is no way I would ever vote for a Democrat unless they were Fetterman or Richie Torres. I think there might be a few Jewish dems left who aren’t spineless court Jews but not many. But don’t get me started on JD and his friend Tucker either

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