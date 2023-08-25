Un-Woke in Indiana

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R Hodsdon's avatar
R Hodsdon
Aug 25, 2023

The comparison with the Allied breakout in Normandy helped me understand the current situation far better than just reading reports in the media.

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Aug 25, 2023

Excellent analysis.

But the Russians are hoping that Russian history will repeat itself.

Look at the Battle of Kursk for an example of an apparently irresistible force running out of steam.

And then look at Operation Uranus for an example of a counterattack against an overstretched enemy.

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