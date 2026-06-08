Un-Woke in Indiana

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Ira's avatar
Ira
3d

I'm sorry that I can give this column only ONE "like".

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
3d

Platner is garbage. The progtards are defending him because if he wins he delivers a Senate seat. Swallwell was and is damaged goods and would have only delivered a governorship. No contest. Situational ethics are just that - situational. The Left wants the Senate, even if it means voting for a distasteful, narcissistic, Porta Potty masturbator, and abuser of women like Herr Platner.

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
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