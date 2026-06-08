Strange new respect: Comrade Sanders and Obergruppenführer Platner.

In Graham Platner, we see a faithful reflection of American progressivism’s collective id. Are you shocked that the Democratic Party is on the verge of nominating that garbage human being as its candidate for the US Senate in Maine? I’m not. The party’s takeover by some of the worst people in America made it inevitable that some such outrage against common decency and common sense would happen. After all, if you’re a billionaire-hating, Jew-bashing, terrorist-hugging postmodern progressive, what’s not to love about the guy? He has it all, right down to the gross hypocrisy so characteristic of the Resistance Left.

But you voted for Donald Trump, didn’t you? So you don’t get to say that.

Three or four members of the RL Substack Squad have admonished me to that effect, outraged and indignant that I would disparage Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman. I lack, you see, the necessary credential: a deep and abiding hatred of Donald J. Trump. I could point out to these scolds that I have a history, well documented here on Substack, of criticizing the President when I believe he deserves criticism. See, for instance, here, here, and here. But that, of course, would cut no ice with them. Postmodern progressivism is essentially tribal: You’re either all in or all the way out.

In any case, the claim that failure to hate Trump with the requisite intensity disqualifies one from commenting on the hideousness of Graham Platner is a dumb position for the comrades to take. Implicitly, it concedes that yes, Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman is a garbage human being. But I don’t get to say that because, you know, I’m a hypocrite who overlooks Trump’s manifold character flaws. But even if that’s so, if so, my hypocrisy doesn’t change the fact that Platner’s a thoroughly terrible person, nor the fact that the Democrat/progressive embrace of Platner is equally hypocritical, if not more so. After all, Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman embodies all the vices against which the comrades claim to be fighting. So logically, they don’t get to say that, either.

But despite my low appraisal of the comrades’ intellectual level, I must assume that they grasp the above, rather elementary, points. Platner’s fans default to You don’t get to say that because they’d rather not defend Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman’s deficiencies point by point. And that’s understandable, isn’t it? Who would care to defend his shenanigans on a social media sex-and-romance venue notorious for being predator friendly, his antisemitism, his disparagement of his fellow veterans, his Nazi tat, his counterfeit working-class stiff credentials?

Over at National Review Online, Jim Geraghty chuckles that “somewhere Eric Swalwell must be kicking the cat in frustration. Just weeks ago, Swalwell’s history of predatory womanizing with interns made him unacceptable in California’s gubernatorial race, while elected Democrats in Congress are still lining up and helping with Platner’s fundraising.” And with a turn of phrase that I can only envy, Geraghty reminds us that the abandonment of standards didn’t originate with Platner. He notes that though “Donald Trump’s life is a moral Chernobyl,” MAGA is happy to explain away or overlook his sins.

So no, the collapse of standards didn’t begin with Platner. But it doesn’t end there either. With astonishing speed, the Democratic Party is transforming itself into a bastion of illiberal “democratic socialism.” The wealthy and successful are demonized, political violence is valorized, civil liberties are violated in practice and denounced on principle, the Jews, of course, are blamed for everything, and winning isn’t everything—it’s the only thing. That the Democratic Party establishment has surrendered to the lunatic Left is exemplified by the fact that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Jew, has endorsed the candidacy of the guy with the Nazi tattoo.

Watching the Resistance Left face off against the MAGA Right puts me in mind of Henry Kissinger’s quip regarding the Iran-Iraq War (1980-88): “It’s a pity they can’t both lose.” Just as Bolshevik Russia and National Socialist Germany, supposedly the bitterest of ideological and geopolitical opponents, came to resemble one another more and more closely, the opposing political factions in America today are becoming hard to distinguish. The Left denounce MAGA’s J6 sacking of the US Capitol as the greatest crime in American political history, this despite its own ever-lengthening record of political violence. And the Right denounces left-wing political violence while making excuses for the J6 rioters.

A striking feature of the current political wars is that it has nothing much to do with policy. What, for example, ever happened to the Green New Deal? If “affordability” is a problem in America today, what are the policy prescriptions for dealing with it? If Trumpian tariffs or confiscating the wealth of billionaires would usher in a golden age of prosperity, how precisely is that supposed to work? If you ask either side what they propose to do about the looming fiscal crisis that threatens to bust the budget of the federal government, you get a blank stare. There are no policies, these days, just attitudes based on the proposition that the other side represents the focus of evil in the modern world and must be eradicated at all costs.

And I find myself wondering whether a day may come when indeed, I don’t get to say all that. There are plenty of people in America who’d be more than happy to gag the political opposition. Indeed, that’s been a popular idea on the Left for quite some time now. It even has a name: repressive tolerance, the brainchild of Herbert Marcuse. He argued that true tolerance necessitates “intolerance toward prevailing policies, attitudes, opinions, and the extension of tolerance to policies, attitudes, and opinions which are outlawed or suppressed,” In plain language, that means the active repression of right-wing politics and the active promotion of left-wing politics.

What member of the Resistance Left would object to that?

Thanks for reading Un-Woke in Indiana! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Un-Woke in Indiana