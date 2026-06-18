You stole it from the proles, so were going to steal it from you!

In my recent article:

I had occasion to mention Senator Bernie Sanders, Bolshevik of Vermont, and his jihad against the Oligarchy: the cabal of American billionaires (plus one recently minted trillionaire) that supposedly runs America behind the scenes:

Sanders is wildly popular among progressives. He’s also a dolt, a doofus, a dumbass. Sanders is down on what he calls the Oligarchy. He runs around yelling that “You have to be blind not to see that what we have today is a government of the billionaires, by the billionaires, and for the billionaires.” Au contraire, Senator, you have to be quite the ignoramus to believe a thing like that. The Oligarchy is a myth.

There are a thousand or so Americans whose net worth tops one billion dollars. Among the top twenty-five are some familiar names—Elon Musk, Mark Zukerberg, Jeff Bezos—and some of whom you’ve probably never heard—Thomas Peterffy, Jeff Yass, Jacqueline Mars. Taken as a whole, America’s billionaires constitute a pretty diverse group. The one thing they have in common, though, is that Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasico-Cortez, Zohran Mamdani, Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman, et al. think that they’re crooks.

AOC, the Left’s most prominent know-it-all know-nothing, has assured us that no one who has a billion dollars can possibly have earned it. Therefore, Musk & Co. must have picked the pockets of the American people—there can be no other explanation. But how, precisely, they did that remains unclear. AOC seems to have concluded that since she has no idea how one might honestly make a billion dollars, it simply isn’t possible. Obviously, she never checked with Taylor Swift.

Yes, that’s right, Ms. Swift’s net worth of some $2 billion qualifies her for a seat on the Board of Oligarchy. She, presumably, is one of the sinister, behind-the-scenes controllers of American politics and economics, who got where she is by picking the pockets of her fans.

In this the Left is following the lead given to them by The Greatest President Who Absolutely Ever Was, Barack H. Obama, He of the Perfect Trouser Creases—not the least of his many toxic bequests to the nation. Hey, if you’re wealthy and successful, well, you didn’t build that!

The Left’s theory of economics seems based on a quip attributed to Balzac: “Behind every great fortune there is a crime.” And while this may be true in certain cases— it was most apt as the epigraph to Mario Puzo’s novel The Godfather—the crimes of Musk, Bezos, Zukerberg, are never named, much less described in detail. It’s enough to designate them as avatars of “predatory capitalism,” which is, in the eyes of the comrades, a vast, globe-spanning criminal conspiracy whose aim is to prevent the dawning of the socialist Radiant Future.

When pressed to for specifics, the comrades claim that Elon Musk, for instance, exploited his employees to build his fortune. They did the real work, you see, while he reaped the benefits. But wait. Wasn’t it Musk who had the original idea, Musk who brought them together, Musk who gave them direction? The alternative, that without Musk the companies he founded would somehow have come together spontaneously, is just ridiculous. Nor are Musk’s employees a bunch of downtrodden proles. An entry-level software engineer is paid ~$185,000, rising to ~$492,000 for a software engineering manager—plus benefits including stock options. In fact, the company’s recent IPO has made millionaires of more than 4,000 SpaceX employees.

That aside, it’s obvious that people like Sanders, AOC, and Mamdani have no conception of wealth. They talk as if a billionaire’s net worth exists in the form of pallets of cash, heaps of precious stones, gold doubloons and pieces of eight. Well, maybe Elon Musk does have a few thousand American Gold Eagles stashed away in safe deposit boxes. But his trillionaire status is based largely on the stake he holds in the various companies he built, e.g. a 38% stake in SpaceX. Presumably the comrades want to take all that stock away from him. And do what with it? Truth be told, they have no idea.

Nullam ideam habemus might well be the motto of the postmodern Left. AOC claims that no one can honestly earn a billion dollars because deep in the murky depths of her subconscious, she knows that she could never do it. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is nothing but a parasite: a celebrity politician known not for doing anything but for being someone. She’s been a member of Congress since 2019, and her record there as such things are traditionally judged is more or less nonexistent. Not even Wikipedia, notorious for its bias in favor of progressivism, can find much of substance to say about her. On the other hand, AOC herself has a lot to say about many things. But like blown bubbles her words simply drift away and dissolve. Case in point: Whatever happened to the Green New Deal?

The striking thing about the contemporary Left, postmodern progressivism, democratic socialism or whatever you prefer to call it, is this: It’s an ideology based not on policies but on attitudes. The Dictionary of Newspeak includes the word goodthink, meaning mental hygiene, a mind cleansed of and armored against all heretical ideas and notions. That state of mind, not universal free daycare or socialized medicine or government supermarkets, is the comrade’s beau idéal. The most characteristic feature of the Left today, the thing that you can’t help but notice, is the ruthlessness with which it polices its own cadres. No deviation from the party line, however slight, is tolerated. For all their claims to be sophisticated thinkers, acutely sensitive to nuance, when their core beliefs are questioned the comrades close ranks instinctively, like infantry at Waterloo forming square. The critic finds himself confronted with a bristling hedge of bayonets.

But of course, such a state of mind is necessary in order to maintain one’s delusional belief that Elon Musk somehow stole his trillion dollars.

Share Un-Woke in Indiana