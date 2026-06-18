Un-Woke in Indiana

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
18h

It seems they have not matured in their view of the world past Disney cartoons where Scrooge McDuck kept his pallets of cash in a vault marked with a dollar sign.

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
20h

A great description of the Left. Is the name "Know Nothing Party" already taken?

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