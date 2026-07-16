You want the bourgeoise and the proletariat to play on the same team? LOL!

This caught my eye, and it calls for comment:

The idea that capitalism and socialism are “not diametrically opposed” is a popular one; my critique of it should not, therefore, be taken as personal criticism of Ms. Brodsky or TJ. Many, many people have advanced much the same argument. But of course, the merest glance at history will reveal that capitalism and socialism are diametrically opposed. Karl Marx, the man who systemized certain currents of thought to produce a coherent socialist ideology, envisioned socialism as the inevitable outcome of a clash of classes that would clear the way to a radiant socialist future. According to Marx’s theory of historical development, the destruction of capitalism was the necessary predicate to the triumph of socialism.

The essential elements of capitalism are money, markets, private property, and individual initiative—all of which Marx thought would be suppressed under socialism. And when socialism was built in the Soviet Union under Stalin, all those things were indeed suppressed, once and for all

Private property was abolished. The invisible hand of the market and individual initiative were supplanted by the First Five-Year Plan. And though currency—the ruble—circulated within the Soviet Union it wasn’t real money, for its face value bore no relation to actual value. In the Soviet socialist paradise, wages and prices were arbitrarily fixed by the economic planners of the central government. That was why the Soviet ruble was unexchangeable for other currencies such as the British pound sterling and the US dollar.

In fact, the entire Soviet economy was like the ruble: an arbitrarily constructed edifice whose real value could never be accurately calculated. The central planners of the various government ministries that controlled the Soviet economy were a poor substitute for the invisible hand of the capitalist market. That was why a “shadow economy” existed in tandem with the official socialist economy: an illegal black market in which barter and foreign currency gave Soviet citizens limited and fitful access to goods and services otherwise unobtainable. Also, of course, this shadow economy spread corruption far and wide.

After Stalin, only one minor, barely tolerated legal exception to the Soviet Union’s socialist economy ever existed: the small plots of land and handfuls of farm animals granted to collective farm workers, the products of which they were free to sell in the towns and cities. The Soviet regime always regarded this as a questionable concession to capitalism, and there were periodic calls for its abolition. But those peasant plots, constituting less than 2% of the Soviet Union’s arable land, produced a ludicrously disproportionate share of the country’s fresh vegetables and meat, such that getting rid of them in the name of ideological purity always seemed the greater of two evils.

Given this background, the fallacy embodied in the claim that capitalism and socialism are not diametrically opposed stands exposed. They are opposed, and no large-scale socialist enclave could exist with a capitalist economy unless it was entirely insulated from the dominant economy’s markets and mechanisms.

It follows, therefore, that such a thing as “socialized medicine” does not nor ever could exist in the United States. The term itself is an oxymoron. The American Left’s favorite fantasy, “Medicare for All,” would not socialize the American medical system, because it would not insulate the healthcare system from the country’s market economy. Medicare for All, like current Medicare, would remain dependent on streams of revenue originating in the productive economy and appropriated by the federal government to run the healthcare system. Medicare for All would also be dependent on inputs of goods and services from other sectors of the economy: drugs, medical and other technologies—all the items, from the complex to the mundane, that a large organization requires to keep itself operational.

You could call Medicare for All an enclave of socialism in America, but it wouldn’t be. Medicare for All would simply be a vast, all-encompassing, ruinously unaffordable entitlement program. And that, in fact, is what the foremost example of “socialized medicine,” Britain’s National Health Service, has turned out to be. Supposedly “the envy of the world,” British healthcare is a dystopian landscape of overcrowded, poorly maintained hospitals; underpaid, disgruntled nurses and physicians; endless wait times for medical appointments and procedures, etc., etc. The NHS is a mess because it’s dependent on a poorly performing economy that simply can’t afford to maintain “the envy of the world.”

To all of the above, the objection is likely to be that my definition of socialism is too limited, indeed out of date, that the concept of socialism has evolved over time, has become more sophisticated and flexible. But on close examination, that evolution consists merely of pasting the socialist label on things that aren’t socialist at all. Shifty marketing strategies are a poor substitute for actual progress. As the word fascism now denotes (as Mr. Orwell put it) nothing more than something bad and evil, the word socialism now denotes nothing more than something good and virtuous. All the Gen Z enthusiasm for socialism boils down to nothing more than that—good and virtuous defined as free stuff.



The kids don’t care—probably most of them don’t know—how Karl Marx defined socialism, or how it was built in the Soviet Union, or what the finished product looked like. At most, they might argue that “real socialism has never been tried.” But of course, it has been tried, in Russia and elsewhere. The results weren’t pretty.

Ms. Brodsky asks: “WHERE and HOW are elements of socialism best applied? And the same with capitalism?” The honest answer to that question is: “Nowhere and by no means.”

When you try to implant elements of socialism in a capitalist economy, you get nothing but a welfare state, financially dependent on the productive market economy. American leftists have often pointed to Denmark as an example of a successful socialist system. This annoys the Danes, who roll their eyes and reply that their comprehensive welfare state is supported by a flourishing market economy, which produces the wealth necessary to maintain that welfare state.

And when you try to implant elements of capitalism in a socialist economy, you get either an illegal black market that spreads corruption, as in the USSR, or a species of state capitalism, ultimately subservient to the ruling oligarchy, that also spreads corruption, as in the Chinese People’s Republic.

In the twenty-first century, socialism’s popularity survives in the West thanks to a romantic vision: “the moral grandeur of the Left” as the late Christopher Hitchens called it with no consciousness of irony. And indeed, aspirational socialism offers a grandiose vision of a future in which every social and economic evil has been abolished and all human beings are free and equal. Functional socialism, however, has produced somewhat different results: revolutionary terror, starvation, purges and mass murder, mass graves and gulags, poverty and environmental devastation. It may be said of socialism’s builders, as Calgacus is supposed to have said of the Romans: “To robbery, slaughter, plunder, they give the lying name of empire; they make a desert and call it peace.”

Those are the actual elements of socialism. We could do without them.

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