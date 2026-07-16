Un-Woke in Indiana

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Ira's avatar
Ira
2d

I worked years with a number of late 20th century immigrants from Russia (the Former Soviet Union). As a result, maybe I have a more street-level point of view than many. Here are samples of what I heard from them:

Garry: "I worked at my desk as a civil engineer. Across the room, was a guy who was hung over and sleeping at HIS desk most of the time. He got paid the same amount as me"!

Lev: "The Communists seized all land and "redistributed" it. Within five years, the same people who had owned most of the land previously, once again owned most of the land., because those less talented who had been gifted lands, ultimately sold the lands back to those from whom the lands had been seized."

Eugene: "we pretended to work, and the government pretended to pay us".

Those are, in my opinion, typical sign posts along the road to the "place" that radical leftism takes us as a society, and as individuals. I hope we don't wind up standing in lines, starting at 3 AM, waiting for government stores to open at 7 AM, only to find that the shelves are nearly empty.

Those are what I heard from people who were "there". It's not, nor need it be, academic. Hearing from people who walked the walk, only common sense is needed in order to decide which is preferable.

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bklnpoet
2d

Medicare is for those retirees who paid a percentage of their earnings into it while they were working. It has never been free or for everyone. Medicare for all is an oxymoron.

During both World Wars our economy had more central planning than usual. Both socialists and fascists want to make wartime controls permanent and perpetual.

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
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