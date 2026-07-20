The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has promulgated its plan for a radical “reform” of the government of the United States: Workers Deserve More. This interesting document lacks for nothing except a Committee of Public Safety and a request for bids on the provision of guillotines.

Naturally, the DSA comrades are patting themselves on the back over this proposal to discard the Constitution of the United States and create a “people’s democracy.” And hey, it took them just three months to figure things out:

Our program was drafted between the months of April and June 2026 by a committee of DSA members, elected through a process established by DSA’s 2025 National Convention. The program committee included members of DSA’s National Political Committee (NPC), leaders of national committees, and rank and file members, representing the political breadth of our big tent organization. We met most weeks to write, discuss, debate, structure, and edit until we submitted our draft to the NPC to amend, finalize and approve. The website, artwork, print layout, and communications for Workers Deserve More were 100% made and designed by us and other DSA members from all over the country. We couldn’t be more thrilled to see our collective human labors, born of our comradeship and commitment to our movement and our political home, the Democratic Socialists of America, go out into the world. Solidarity!

Workers Deserve More can best be summarized as a distillation of every university dorm room bull session from the Sixties to just the other day. But of course: We can safely assume that the members of that big-tent DSA drafting committee consisted largely of perpetual graduate students and miscellaneous straphangers who’ve never done a stroke of real work in their lives. And it shows in the program they produced. Capitalism is to be smashed; liberal democracy is to be suppressed. And in the resulting worker’s paradise, the best things in life will indeed be free.

The authors of Workers Deserve More invite you to Imagine taking a day off from work in a future without capitalism:

It might not feel as badly needed as it does now. You enjoy your work; it’s interesting to you, and you’re well trained for it. You work as much as you are able and no more than needed, and you would control your own labor and see it going to good use. It’s not just a job to pay the bills.

Or to put it more pithily: Slackers Unite! For in the worker’s paradise:

You have no debt. You don’t need health insurance. You don’t pay a mortgage or have a landlord, because comfortable housing is a human right. Your retirement is publicly funded. Food, education, energy, medicine, and transportation aren’t for-profit businesses; they are common goods and utilities.

And also, you have no incentive to get up off the sofa.

But somewhere in this worker’s paradise there must be people working really hard to produce all the free stuff. And would it not be problematic allow those people to control their own labor? If carpenters, plumbers, electricians, shelf stockers, truck drivers, farmers, doctors, nurses, nannies, etc., etc. were free to work no more than needed—who decides that? Will there be a Ministry of Labor Equity to align personal control of one’s labor with the needs of the collective? The authors of Workers Deserve More are silent on this question, as they are on all awkward questions concerning their grandiose scheme. If pressed, I suppose they’d claim that in a just society, laziness, selfishness, dishonesty, graft, greed, and corruption would simply wither away.

The Doctrine of Original Sin casts considerable doubt on that claim.

Utopian aspirations aside, Workers Deserve More proposes nothing less than a leftist power grab. Its projected “reform” of government calls for the abolition of the US Senate, the presidency, and the Supreme Court. All political power would be vested in a single-chamber legislature, elected on the basis of “proportional representation.” The executive and judicial branches of this government would be inferior to this all-powerful leftist legislature. And it’s safe to assume that civil liberties such as freedom of expression would be given short shrift in this people’s democracy.

The DSA’s plan for America embodies a few touches of pure comedy:

Recognize the rights of the Palestinian people, including the right of return, the right to resist military occupation, and the right to self determination in a free Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital. End all military and economic aid to Israel. Prosecute U.S. and Israeli leaders responsible for the genocide in Gaza.

The proposed People’s Democracy of America would thus be aligned with one of the worst causes in the world: river-to-sea Palestinian nationalism, i.e. real genocide, the destruction of the Jewish state and the eradication of the 7.5 million Jews living in Israel. That’s 45% of the world’s Jewish population. The DSA is nothing if not ambitious when it comes to final solutions.

One’s takeaway from a perusal of Workers Deserve More is that the people who drew it up live in a world of pure abstraction. This is most obvious in its casual embrace of ethnic cleansing and genocide in the name of “Palestinian rights,” but it’s there as well in the frequent references to “workers.”

How many actual working-class people participated in the deliberations that produced this sometimes goofy, sometimes sinister, political manifesto? Not many, if any at all! For how many working Americans give a hoot in hell about “Palestine”? How many working Americans are on board with the DSA’s proposal to abolish the country’s borders and allow unrestricted immigration? How many are on board with reparations for slavery? How many want to see biological males playing on their daughters’ sports teams? How many have any interest in joining a labor union? Not many, if any at all!

Yes, I know, Workers Deserve More is a bizarre ideological fantasy. Its chances of being enacted are less than zero. But it’s worrisome for this reason: The people who drew it up hate America. In the name of social justice, they propose to punish America and its people for their supposed crimes. People’s democracies have a track record, after all: a record blotted with persecutions, purges, pogroms, and repression. The comrades of the DSA may sincerely believe in some Radiant Future—but the pain and suffering attendant on its realization is what really floats their boat.

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