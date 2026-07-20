Un-Woke in Indiana

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Ira's avatar
Ira
22mEdited

Actually, I think that the "Free Palestine" element in their dogma just might work out for the better. If the DSA types take over, they'll probably dismantle the US military, and remake it with THEIR people. Then they'll send them to take on the IDF. From where I'm sitting, it sure looks like the Israeli fighting forces are pretty damned good! Antifa and BLM types, IMO, overestimate themselves. They've been allowed to get away with anything they choose to try, in the west. If they transit to the middle east, they'll be tangling with a battle hardened well trained well equipped IDF. That would be a whole different battle space for that crowd.

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Just plain Rivka's avatar
Just plain Rivka
1h

How many of these ideas weren’t attempted in the Great Society era?

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