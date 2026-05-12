Big help they are. And notice the blood-spattered flag…

“Anti-Zionism,” that variant of antisemitism based on the toxic dogmas of postmodern progressivism, is obviously bad for Jews in America and around the world. Less often remarked upon is the fact that it’s also bad for the people it purports to champion.

Antisemitism has always been justified on the argument that in one way or another, the Jews are a force for evil in the world: Christ killers, alien pollutants of society, sinister conspirators and wire pullers, rootless cosmopolitans. Postmodern antisemitism frames this argument within the oppressor/victim cosmology of postmodern discourse. Jewish evil is not embodied in some international secret society like the Elders of Zion but in Israel—the real, existing Jewish state. There, the Jews are the oppressors—white, settler-colonialist, and imperialist. The victims are the Palestinian Arabs—brown and indigenous. Their victimization justifies, indeed valorizes, the rage and hatred that progressive antisemites direct against Jews around the world.

Since the comrades’ antisemitism marches pari passu with an equally virulent hatred of America and the West, it’s reasonable to ask whether the Jews are merely a convenient symbol for that all-embracing hatred. This is probably true in a way. Scapegoating the Jews, saddling them with the responsibility for a wide range of evils and discontents, has always been one aspect of antisemitism. But the distinctive feature of progressive antisemitism is the specificity and range of the crimes alleged against the Jews: genocide, war crimes, mass murder, deliberate starvation, rape, torture, the harvesting and sale of organs from the bodies of victims killed for that purpose, etc. etc. Such charges serve to maintain the morale of the “anti-Zionist” masses, and it would be a mistake to assume that people don’t really believe that sort of thing. They do. They make themselves believe in them.

As for the Palestinian Arabs, their role in the narrative of postmodern progressivism is that of the victim, forever crushed under the bootheel of the Zionist oppressor. Their suffering, real and imagined, is postmodern antisemitism’s patent of virtue and respectability. That is to say, Palestinian suffering serves the purposes of those who claim to be the champions of the Palestinian cause. Therefore, it must continue, lest the comrades be compelled to take off their keffiyehs and furl their Palestinian flags. Wouldn’t that be a bummer?

Here’s the truth: Absolutely nothing done by progressive “anti-Zionists” in America and Europe, before and after October 7, 2023, has been of the slightest benefit to the Palestinian Arabs. The net result of all this “activism” has been to convince the Jews of Israel that the establishment of a Palestinian state would constitute an existential threat to their own country. Every demonstration, every antisemitic chant, every cheer for Hamas and Hezbollah, every assault on Jews and Jewish institutions, has served only to make the case for Zionism and perpetuate the enslavement of the Palestinian Arabs.

And that enslavement has nothing to do with Zionism, Western imperialism, or racism: It’s the inevitable result of the form that Palestinian nationalism has taken since founding of Jewish state in 1948: A future Palestinian state would be a pure Arab state; the Jews would be swept away, annihilated. It was and remains a vision utterly rejectionist, genocidal in root and branch. In this the Palestinians were egged on by their Arab brothers, but a series of wars convinced the latter that espousing the Palestinian cause was a losing proposition. They still lend it rhetorical support, but no Arab state today would go to war with Israel for the sake of “Palestine.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran thereupon took up the Palestinian cause—mostly for its own purposes. And that friendship too has ended badly, leaving the Palestinians with the most unreliable and phony friends of all: Western leftists and progressives, for whom the cause of “Palestine” is little more than a fashion statement. For all those “anti-Zionist” heroes care, the Palestinian Arabs can remain oppressed indigenous oppressed brown people forever and ever, amen. That way, the comrades are spared the trouble of identifying and adopting some new mascot group to front for their ever-lengthening list of bigotries and hatreds.

I’ve long believed, and often said, that the Palestinian Arabs have some legitimate grievances. With a modicum of good will on both sides, those grievances could be satisfactorily addressed within the framework of a two-state solution. That solution was, indeed, embodied in the 1947 United Nations plan for the partition of Mandate Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states. The Jews accepted partition; the Arabs did not. They chose war instead, setting in motion the cascade of events that have delivered us to this moment—a moment at which the establishment of an independent Palestinian Arab state seems inconceivable. Western leftists and progressives bear no small share of the responsibility for this stalemate.

But that’s all right. The Palestinians may still be screwed, but the “anti-Zionist” cause remains secure. And isn’t that the most important thing…?

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