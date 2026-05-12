Un-Woke in Indiana

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
3h

I don't think that we can possibly be cynical enough when we think about the motives of the Palestinian supporters.

They bring historical ignorance, a profound dishonesty, and boundless racism to their efforts.

Worse, they taint civilized society with their hatred.

We aren't done paying for their evil.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
Ira's avatar
Ira
1h

if one were to hop into "the way-back machine" and travel to 1972, or thereabouts, one would be able to visit homes of Arabs or Jews, visiting each other, dining together, enjoying each other's company, discussing philosophy and politics, and returning to their respective homes in peace.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas M Gregg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture