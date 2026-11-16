Meet the would-be Credit Card Tsarina—and be very afraid.

The most powerful argument against the concept of an activist government, focused on social and economic reform, is the ignorance and stupidity of the people who champion the cause of activist government—for example Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts.

Liz fancies herself an advocate on behalf of the American consumer against Big This-and-That, i.e. any person, company or corporation that’s just trying to make a buck. Her current crusade is aimed at credit card issuers, who she claims are ripping off consumers by charging supposedly usurious interest rates averaging 21%. Her solution: cap credit card interest rates at a level of 10%.

Capping interest rates is one of those ideas that sounds great until you deconstruct it. Hey, who wouldn’t like to have a credit card in his wallet charging a mere 10% interest on his unpaid balance? But in fact, he’d be a lot less likely to have a credit card in his wallet at all. Why so? Because credit card issuers are providing a service. Arbitrarily lowering the price of that service to the consumer merely transfers costs to the provider, making it less profitable to issue credit cards.

Of course, if all credit card payments were made on a timely basis providers could tolerate a lower interest rate. But they’re not. A credit card purchase is, in effect, an unsecured loan; that is, the riskiest kind of loan. And as noted in this National Review editorial, some 13% of credit card accounts are seriously past due, while 5% of credit card debt is never paid back. Late payments and defaults on credit card debt are, therefore, key factors in the determination of credit card interest rates, which must be high enough to cover such losses and maintain profitability. The higher the risk, the higher the interest rate—Q.E.D.

So what would credit card issuers do if Senator Warren got her way and interest rates were capped at 10%? The answer is obvious. They’d decline to issue credit cards to people with poor or nonexistent credit histories because statistically such people are more likely to fall behind in their payments or default on their debt. This category includes young people, lower-income people, and immigrants. Another option open to issuers would be to lower credit limits. Lots of people would therefore have their credit card accounts cancelled, and going forward a credit card would be much more difficult to obtain. And even those fortunate enough to keep or qualify for credit cards would find that they provide much less credit flexibility than hitherto.

Such a contraction of the credit card industry would have a parlous effect on the national economy. Retail businesses of all kinds would see their sales plummet. Those that operate online would be especially hard hit, but forcing large numbers of people back onto the cash economy would seriously affect all retail businesses. On your next trip to the supermarket, observe how many people pay by credit card, then ask yourself what would happen if half of them had to pay by cash or check instead.

Warren may think that she can mandate and regulate around such difficulties, but the more she meddled in the market, the worse the problem she created in the first place would become. Indeed, it’s easy to envision her or the inheritors of her mantle twenty years hence, blaming banks and credit card companies for the mess they made, and demanding nationalization of the entire credit card industry. Credit for All—an even dumber idea than Medicare for All—and I wouldn’t put it past them.

The reason that a nonperforming asset like Liz Warren can garner applause for such crap is that her core audience of progressives is just as economically illiterate as she is. The point is well illustrated by a response I received to a Substack Note citing the aforementioned National Review editorial. Here it is:

Before citing National Review as an impartial source on credit-card interest rates, understand whose interests its arguments serve. National Review is a conservative publication funded in part through wealthy donors and donor-advised funds that do not fully disclose the original sources of their money. Its opposition to capping credit-card interest rates aligns directly with the interests of banks and credit-card companies, which profit from those high rates.

You’ll note that my critic prefers not to address the substance of the issue. Instead, he goes off on a rant against National Review—a publication that he’d doubtless rather slit his wrists than read. All he knows—or thinks he knows—is that NR is in the pay of those sinister Oligarchs, for whom it unflinchingly does their bidding. As is usual with progressives nowadays, he frames the issue as a morality play, huffing and puffing that the desire of banks and credit card companies to turn a profit is some kind of corrupt scheme to fleece the proles. He’d no doubt lecture you that if Jesus were around today, He’d be a supporter of universal free childcare, Medicare for All, and special discounts on gender reassignment treatments for toddlers.

Honestly, you can’t reason with these people who’ve become infected with the DSA brain virus. Talk about disconnection from everyday reality! Of course the issuers of credit cards seek to turn a profit. Why else do you think they’re in business, Comrade?

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