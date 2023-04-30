Un-Woke in Indiana

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Sir Jay
Oct 20, 2023

Tom this is a good story. I read it late last night even though I wasn’t planning to. I needed to sleep, but I read this all the way through. It’s beautiful and very enjoyable. Half way through, I got that feeling you get when you’re in the middle of reading something good. You have talent. I can say that as another writer. Keep posting your stories. I want to read them all.

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