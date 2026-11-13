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Ira's avatar
Ira
19h

as a people, they've squandered all capital handed to them by the 1948 partition. Their endless belligerence must be taken into account, although I doubt it ever will be. and if G-d forbid, rabid Islamists ever get the upper hand, they'll slaughter every last Jew, & the "civilized world will remain mute. The "civilized world remains on mute now, as Nigerian Christians are systematically slaughtered. And I will add, that if Israel EVER is on the verge of the annihilation that the Islamists and the "civilized world" intend for it, all the savages of every color and stripe may find that Israel will not go out alone, and the result of that will likely be unimaginable for all parties.3 words: "The Samson Option".

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
18h

A very interesting piece, my friend. Thanks for it.

Please consider avoiding clutter and noise by saying ‘Arabs in the territory of the British Mandate of Palestine’, rather than ‘Palestinian Arabs’ when referring to 1948.

The Arabs there never called themselves ‘Palestinians’ until the 1960s—and a Palestinian nation never existed historically speaking.

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