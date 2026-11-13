Proclamation of the Israeli Declaration of Independence, May 14, 1948.

In the final months of World War Two in Europe, the horrors of the war unleashed by the Third Reich rebounded on Germany.

The attempted assassination of Adolf Hitler by a cabal of military officers on July 20, 1944, signaled the beginning of the end. In a matter of weeks there followed military disasters in Normandy and Belorussia that brought the armies of the Grand Alliance to the western and eastern frontiers of the Reich. The joint American/British strategic air offensive was storming to its dreadful climax, systematically laying waste to urban Germany. On the home front, the regime clamped down hard, using the failed assassination plot and the increasingly parlous military situation as pretexts for eliminating the last vestiges of resistance and settling old scores.

But all this was merely the overture to the disaster that overtook Germany in the final weeks of the war. In the eastern provinces of the Reich, the vengeful soldiers of the Red Army instituted a reign of terror, engaging in orgies of murder, torture, rape and looting. Some two million German civilians fled before them—and they would never return to their homes. VE Day found Germany prostrate, powerless, starving, its cities in ruins, its economy at a standstill, millions of its people displaced and homeless.

Postwar territorial adjustments further mutilated Germany. In compensation for eastern territories annexed by Russia, Poland was given most of East Prussia, all of Pomerania and Silesia, and part of Brandenburg. The northernmost part of East Prussia, including the ancient city of Königsberg, was annexed by the USSR as the Kaliningrad Oblast. The remaining German populations of all these territories, totaling ten million people, were expelled. The Sudetenland, which had been annexed by Germany in 1938, was handed back to the Czechs, who promptly expelled its German population, some three million in number, expropriating their property without compensation.

What remained of the former Third Reich was divided into four occupation zones under Allied military government, one each allotted Britain, France, the US, and the USSR. Increasing tensions between the Western Allies and the USSR scotched plans to bring these four zones together as an independent, democratic German state. In 1949, the British, French and US zones became the Federal Republic of Germany, while the USSR’s zone became the German Democratic Republic, a satellite state under the Kremlin’s thumb. Postwar Germany thus found itself on the front line of the Cold War. Only in 1990 were the two German polities reunited.

That was the terrible price paid by Germany, which started a genocidal war of aggression—and lost. No one now suggests that sympathy, justice, “international law,” or anything else entitles Germany to restitution. What was done is done. As the victorious Gallic chieftain Brennus reminded the defeated Romans as he threw his sword onto the scale: Vae victis! (Woe to the vanquished!)

Seldom remarked upon, however, is the fact that soon after the end of the war, another vanquished people paid a similar price for similar crimes. In 1947, the Palestinian Arabs and their Arab allies launched a war of genocidal aggression against the Palestinian Jews—which they lost. And for the Arabs of Palestine, the outcome was grievous. They called it the Nakba (catastrophe)—which it was, through from that day to this the Palestinians take no responsibility for it.

Briefly to sketch the background of that first Arab-Israeli War (including the 1947-48 Palestinian Civil War and the 1948 Israeli War of Independence): At the end of World War One, the Ottoman province of Palestine was made a League a League of Nations mandate territory, administered by Great Britain, with a view to its eventual establishment as an independent, unitary state shared by its Arab and Jewish populations.

But from the day of the Mandate’s creation, the Palestinian Arabs absolutely refused to accept the concept of such a unitary state. Their opposition found expression in repeated acts of violence against the Jewish population, culminating in the Arab Revolt of 1936-39, which convinced the British that partition of Mandate Palestine was the only viable political solution. A Palestine Royal Commission under Lord Peel produced a report embodying a proposed partition of Palestine into separate Arab and Jewish states. Jewish opinion on partition was divided. Though the Zionist Congress rejected Peel’s specific plan, it did agree in principle to partition and authorized its executive committee to explore negotiations. The Arabs, however, immediately and unanimously rejected this two-state solution, as indeed they’ve rejected all such subsequent proposals.

The British thus found themselves saddled with a costly and increasingly troublesome commitment. The Arab Revolt, whose battle cry had been “The British to the sea and the Jews to the grave,” thoroughly estranged the two sides, both of whom also saw Britain as an enemy. The security situation in Mandate Palestine deteriorated from month to month. In view of their wider interests in the Middle East, the British tended to favor the Arab side, but ultimately the Labour government in London decided to wash its hands of Palestine. It notified the United Nations, which had inherited this problem from the defunct League of Nations, that Britain intended to terminate the Mandate at midnight on May 14, 1948.

Given the situation on the ground, the UN had perforce to accept the impossibility of creating a unified or federalized Palestinian state. It therefore produced another partition plan, which was adopted as UN Resolution 181 by a vote of the General Assembly on November 29, 1947. Though the Jews found much to criticize in this plan, they ultimately decided to accept it. But the Arabs, once again, rejected partition and immediately launched a full-scale war to prevent the creation of a Jewish state. It was an avowedly genocidal war, intended to cleanse Palestine of Jews and establish it as an Arab ethnostate. But things did not go as planned. The Israeli Declaration of Independence was promulgated immediately after the termination of the Mandate, and this was followed by the intervention of other Arab states in the conflict.

The Israeli War of Independence reproduced many of the horrors of World War Two, albeit on a smaller scale. The long-simmering hatred that has grown up between the two sides boiled over. Atrocities and war crimes were committed by both sides. Populations were displaced or expelled. The rebirth of the Jewish nation on its ancestral soil has been called a miracle and so I believe that it was. Against the odds, against all expectations, the Jews of Israel made good on their declaration of independence. But the price was high—especially for the losing side.

Like the Germans who embraced or acquiesced in the rise of National Socialism and the implementation of its genocidal aims, the Arabs of Palestine framed their cause in genocidal terms. “The Jews to the grave”: That was their war aim. But they lost. Vae victis!

It demands to be noted that after the war, their Arab friends beyond Palestine kicked them to the curb. No Arab country deigned to take in the Palestinian Arabs who were made homeless refugees by the war their leaders started. Egypt, which controlled the Gaza Strip from 1948 to 1967, refused to grant Egyptian citizenship to the population of Gaza. You might say, indeed, that Egypt treated Gaza as an open-air prison. It was the same everywhere. Today, almost eighty years after the 1947-48 war, many of the descendants of those Palestinians displaced from their homes remain stateless refugees, wards of a corrupt United Nations agency and a collection of NGOs that perpetuate their genocidal fantasies.

But whatever the world owes them, it’s not the realization of their old dream of a Jew-free Palestinian state. Israel exists. It’s a fact. What was done is done. And every act of terrorism directed against the Jews in Israel and around the world merely reinforces the case for the Jewish state.

It’s time—past time—that the Palestinian Arabs accept their own historical responsibility for that outcome. Until they do, they deserve no support or sympathy.

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