Independence (CVL-22), name ship of her class as completed. Visible on deck are the SBD scout bombers that were later replaced by more fighters.

The World War II at Sea Series

NOTE ON NOMENCLATURE

The following abbreviations are used in this article: AA (antiaircraft gun) CV (type designation, fleet aircraft carrier), CVE (type designation, escort aircraft carrier) CVL (type designation, light fleet aircraft carrier), DP (dual-purpose surface/antiaircraft gun), F4F (Grumman Wildcat fighter), F6F (Grumman Hellcat fighter), SBD (Douglas Dauntless scout bomber), TBF (Grumman Avenger torpedo bomber), (J2F Grumman Duck utility amphibian biplane). USN (United States Navy), VMF (Marine Fighter Squadron), VT (Torpedo Squadron).

In US Navy parlance, guns of 3in caliber and larger were described by caliber and barrel length as a multiple of caliber. Thus the 5in/38 DP gun had a caliber of five inches and a barrel length of 190 inches.

In early 1942 it was thought that the US Navy would receive no new fleet aircraft carriers (CV) before 1944, when the name ship of the “Essex” class was scheduled to enter service. President Roosevelt therefore ordered the Navy to convert several “Cleveland” class light cruisers to light fleet aircraft carriers (CVL), a measure he’d been advocating for some time. (FDR, a former Assistant Secretary of the Navy, took a close personal interest in naval matters.) Though the Navy argued that it made more sense to accelerate the construction of the “Essex” class, the President’s insistence on the conversion program and the pressing need for more aircraft carriers led ultimately to the construction of the nine ships of the “Independence” class.

USS Columbia (CL-56), a “Cleveland”-class light cruiser. The “Independence”-class CVLs were conversions of “Clevelands” under construction.

As things turned out, the Navy had had the better argument, for Essex was actually completed in December 1942, before any of the CVLs entered service. The first three of them, however, were commissioned between January and March 1943, before the second “Essex” was completed. By the end of 1943 the remaining six CVLs had been completed, along with five more “Essex”-class CVs.

The ships selected for conversion were all under construction at the New York Shipbuilding Corporation shipyard (Camden, New Jersey). Initially they were given type designation CV, but this was soon changed to CVL, to distinguish them from the purpose-built fleet carriers. They were, however, numbered in sequence with the CVs, from 22 to 30.

The conversion was similar to that which transformed cargo ships into escort aircraft carriers (CVE). All superstructure and fittings above main deck level were removed and replaced by a flight deck and island, the latter positioned well forward on the starboard side. Behind the island were four small exhaust funnels. The size of the internal aircraft hangar was limited by the narrow cruiser hull. These modifications added considerable topweight, so the hull was bulged for stability. Two elevators were provided to move aircraft between the hanger and the flight deck, and one catapult was fitted. The CVLs retained the original cruiser machinery, for a maximum speed of 31.6 knots,

18 October 1942: USS Independence (CVL-22) is launched.

The first two ships were completed without any vertical hull armor, but the remainder had a five-inch armor belt. The planned AA armament included 2 x 5in/38 DP guns in single mounts, one forward and one aft, but these were never fitted. As completed, the CVLs were armed with 24 x 40mm guns (two quadruple and eight twin mounts) plus 22 x 20mm guns (single mounts). By 1945, their armament varied. Four ships had 28 x 40mm (two quadruple and ten twin mounts) plus 4 x 20mm (single mounts). The remainder had 18 x 40mm (nine twin mounts) and 10-22 x 20mm (twin or single mounts).

As completed, the CVLs displaced about a third as much as a CV and could carry about a third as many aircraft; in 1942 the air group consisted of 12 x fighters (F4F), 9 x scout bombers (SBD), and 9 x torpedo bombers (TBF). By 1944 the air group embodied 24 x fighters (F6F), 9 x torpedo bombers (TBF) and, usually, 1 x utility amphibian (J2F).

The US Navy’s F6F-3 Hellcat fighter-bomber flew from the CVLs.

The CVLs served alongside the CVs in the Fast Carrier Task Force, spearhead of the Navy in the Pacific theater. Between six and eight were present with the Fast Carrier Task Force at any given time, providing on average forty percent of its fighters and thirty-six percent of its torpedo bombers. On the whole the CVLs were judged to be a success, though they had several unsatisfactory features. Compared to the CVs, they were less seaworthy due to their topweight over the narrow cruiser hull. Internally, they were badly cramped, and because of their smaller flight decks they had a higher aircraft accident rate.

The CVLs saw intensive service from 1943 to the end of the war; one was sunk and several others sustained severe battle damage:

On 20 November 1943, while supporting the invasion of Tarawa, Independence (CVL-22) was hit by an airborne torpedo. Though the carrier was seriously damaged, casualties were fortunately light. Independence parted company with the fleet and sailed to San Francisco, where she was under repair until July 1944.

On 24 October 1944, while supporting the invasion of Leyte in the Philippines, Princeton (CVL-23) was hit by a bomb that penetrated her flight deck and started a fire in the aircraft hangar. The flames quickly spread to the main magazine, causing a massive explosion that crippled the ship, also badly damaging the cruiser USS Birmingham (CL-62), which had come close alongside to help fight the fires. Two hundred and forty-one men of the cruiser’s crew were killed and more than 450 were wounded, many seriously. It being obvious that Princeton could not be saved, she was scuttled by torpedoes fired from a destroyer after her surviving crew was taken off. Ten officers and ninety-eight enlisted sailors went down went down with her.

USS Princeton (CVL-23) burns after being struck by a bomb. Shortly after this photo was taken, she was scuttled by torpedoes fired from a destroyer.

On 30 October 1944, while operating off Leyte, Belleau Wood (CVL-24) was struck by a Japanese kamikaze that crashed in the middle of eleven loaded F6F fighters ranged on the flight deck. The resulting explosion started a serious fire that damage control teams took three hours to contain and extinguish. Ninety-two members of the carrier’s crew were killed and ninety-seven were wounded. Damage to the flight deck having rendered air operations impossible, Belleau Wood was detached from the fleet and sailed to San Francisco for repairs that lasted until January 1945.

On 21 January 1945, while supporting the Invasion of Lingayen Gulf, Langley (CVL-27) was hit by a bomb that penetrated the flight deck and exploded among the officers’ staterooms. Damage and casualties were minor, however, and the carrier remained in action.

On 25 November 1944, Cabot (CVL-28) was struck by a Japanese kamikaze that crashed on the flight deck, destroying the carrier’s 20mm gun position, disabling several 40mm gun mounts, and knocking out a gun director. Another kamikaze crashed close alongside, peppering the portside with shrapnel and flaming debris. Sixty-two members of the ship’s crew were killed or wounded. But Cabot stayed in the fight, holding station while the crew made temporary repairs. Later Cabot was detached to the US base at Ulithi for permanent repairs, which lasted until early December, when she returned to the fleet.

Two future presidents of the United States served with the CVLs. Lieutenant Gerald R. Ford served aboard USS Monterey (CVL-26) in 1943-1944 as the assistant navigator and antiaircraft battery officer. Ford rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946. Lieutenant George H.W. Bush served aboard USS San Jacinto (CVL-30) as a naval aviator assigned to VT-51, flying the Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo bomber. Bush flew fifty-eight combat missions, during one of which his plane was shot down. The other two members of the TBF’s crew perished, but Bush was rescued from the sea by a US submarine. He was subsequently awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

USS San Jacinto (CVL-30) in 1944, with her air group on the flight deck. One of the pilots in the carrier’s air group was Lieutenant George H.W. Bush.

With the war over, most of the CVLs were decommissioned and placed in reserve. A few had postwar careers as training carriers, aircraft transports or antisubmarine helicopter carriers. Two were loaned to France (1951-63) and one was loaned to, then purchased by, Spain (1967). Bataan (CVL-29) was recommissioned and refitted as an antisubmarine helicopter carrier in early 1950. But with the outbreak of the Korean War, she was pressed into service as an aircraft transport and training carrier. Later she embarked VMF-212, a US Marine Corps fighter squadron flying the Vought F4U-4 Corsair fighter-bomber, primarily in the ground attack role. In all Bataan made three Korean deployments. She was the only member of her class to serve in combat during the Korean War.

USS Bataan (CVL-29) during the Korean War with F4U-4 Corsair fighter- bombers of the USMC’s VMF-212 on the flight deck.

Independence was used as a target in the Operation Crossroads atomic tests (1946). Though she suffered remarkably little damage, the carrier’s hull and superstructure were highly irradiated. Independence subsequently underwent extensive radiological testing, after which she was scuttled near the Farallon Islands off the coast of California (January 1951).

By the mid-1950s, all of the “Independence”-class CVLs were out of commission, in reserve. Beginning in 1960, they began to be stricken from the Navy List and scrapped. By 1971, there was only one survivor, Cabot, which had been transferred to Spain in 1967. As the Dédalo, she served until 1988.

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