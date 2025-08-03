Un-Woke in Indiana

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Thomas Lang's avatar
Thomas Lang
Aug 3, 2025Edited

Excellent piece. Saratoga certainly performed a great role in the first carrier raid on Rabaul. As Sherman covered the 500 mi to Rabaul from the station where he received his order, Sara showed her battlecruiser heritage by outpacing the Princeton and the escorting destroyers.

On another note, I always thought the Japanese made stupid tradeoffs throughout the pre-war and war in de-prioritizing development of defensive anti-aircraft, anti-sub and radar warfare, believing the the "Yamato Spirit" would carry them. In the case of the Essex Class Carriers, our Navy made the correct trade off in rejecting armored flight decks, reasoning that carriers were inherently offensive weapons and that the striking power of having a larger air group outweighed the value of robustness. But it turns out that these carriers were pretty robust anyways, even in the face of Kamikazes.

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Warbling J Turpitude's avatar
Warbling J Turpitude
Aug 3, 2025

Ha...i eagerly went for this piece hoping it would go some way to explaining what i've always wished to know, which is how the hell did they organize all those kites on deck for parking, recovery and launch? A casual glance at the awful clutter suggests that would be impossible! Did they have miniature replica below of the deck layout like present day carriers have, or what ?

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