The “Lexington” Class

USS Lexington (CV2) in the 1930s, with original 8in gun main armament

The World War II at Sea Series

Note on Nomenclature

The following abbreviations are used in this article: AA (antiaircraft gun) CV (type designation, fleet aircraft carrier), DP (dual-purpose surface/antiaircraft gun), HA (high-angle antiaircraft gun), MG (machine gun), USN (United States Navy).

In US Navy parlance, guns of 3in caliber and larger were described by caliber and barrel length as a multiple of caliber. Thus the 3in/50 DP gun had a caliber of three inches and a barrel length of 150 inches.

The United States Navy entered World War II with seven fleet aircraft carriers in commission: two ships of the “Lexington” class, Ranger, three ships of the “Yorktown” class, and Wasp. They bore the brunt of the Pacific War up to 1943, and four were sunk in 1942: Lexington (Battle of the Coral Sea), Yorktown, (Battle of Midway), Hornet, (Battle of the Santa Cruz Islands), and Wasp (Guadalcanal Campaign).

USS Lexington (CV2) and her sister ship USS Saratoga (CV3) were the USN’s first large fleet carriers. They and four sister ships were laid down in 1920-21 as battlecruisers, but construction was suspended due to the ten-year ban on new capital ships imposed by the 1922 Washington Naval Treaty. The USN had been considering large aircraft carriers, and it was decided to redesign them as such. They were launched in 1925 and commissioned in 1927. The other four incomplete ships of the class were scrapped.

As carriers, Lexington and Saratoga were large, (37,000 tons displacement), and fast (maximum speed 33 knots). They were, indeed, the largest aircraft carriers in the world, and the largest operated by the USN until the appearance of the name ship of the “Midway” class in late 1945. Their appearance was impressive, with a tall bridge and conning tower and a large trunked funnel, both offset to starboard. Compared to later fleet carriers, however, their design was relatively uneconomical. This was due mainly to the battlecruiser origin of their hulls, which restricted the size of the enclosed aircraft hanger and precluded the installation of a deck-edge elevator. Thus they could carry fewer aircraft than the far smaller wartime “Essex” class. In 1945, Saratoga’s air group embodied seventy fighters and torpedo bombers (53 x F6F Hellcat fighters and 17 x TBF Avenger torpedo bombers) versus over a hundred fighters, dive bombers and torpedo bombers aboard USS Essex.

Aviation facilities included two centerline elevators to move aircraft between the hanger and the flight deck. The aft elevator’s maximum capacity was only 6,000 pounds, however, which proved insufficient to handle large aircraft like the TBF Avenger. Wartime plans to upgrade it were abandoned; instead, the elevator was removed and the shaft was plated over. Initially, both carriers had a single aircraft catapult, intended to handle heavy seaplanes. (The biplane fighters, bombers and utility aircraft in service at the time did not require catapult assist for takeoff.) This catapult was little used, and it was removed in 1936. During Saratoga’s 1944 refit, two hydraulic catapults were installed on her forward flight deck to accommodate the larger, heavier aircraft then entering service.

While the ships were under construction, there was a proposal to provide them with armored flight decks. But calculations revealed that such armoring would consume too much displacement. As completed, therefore, their armoring was limited to a vertical 7in belt, tapering to 5in toward the bow. This belt was 9in high. The ammunition magazines and machinery spaces had 2in horizontal armor, and the conning tower had 2in vertical armor. The 8in gunhouses had light splinter protection only. The torpedo defense system consisted of six steel protective bulkheads. The spaces between them could be used as fuel tanks or left empty to absorb a torpedo detonation.

USS Saratoga in September 1944, painted in Measure 32 dazzle camouflage and showing wartime modifications including 5in/38 DP guns

The “Lexington” class was originally designed with a main battery of 6in guns for use against surface targets. But the Washington Naval Treaty permitted cruisers to be armed with guns up to 8in caliber, so instead the new carriers got 8 x 8in guns in four twin turrets, two before the bridge and two behind the funnel. Theoretically, these guns could fire on both broadsides, but cross-deck firing would probably have damaged the flight deck, and it was never tried. Antiaircraft armament was 12 x 5in/25 HA (single mounts) and 48 x caliber .50 MG (single mounts).

By 1941, the 8in main armament was considered obsolete, so plans were drawn up to replace it and the 5in/25 guns with a uniform armament of 16 x 5in/38 DP guns in four twin and eight single mounts. At the time of her loss, Lexington’s 8in guns had been removed but not replaced, though she retained her 5in/25s. Her light AA armament was 48 x 1.1in (28mm) (twelve quadruple mounts), 22 x 20mm (single mounts), and 24 x caliber .50 MG (single mounts).

A quadruple 40mm Bofors AA mount as used by the USN during World War II. The Bofors gun is a Swedish design that is still in widespread use today.

Saratoga was rearmed as planned, and by 1945 she had 100 x 40mm (twenty-five quadruple mounts) and 16 x 20mm (single mounts) as light AA. During wartime refits she received search and fire control radar, and updated DP fire control directors.

Lexington was scuttled after being heavily damaged by two torpedo and two bomb hits, but Saratoga survived the war. On 31 August 1942, during the Guadalcanal Campaign, she was torpedoed and damaged by a Japanese submarine. Repairs lasted until November 1942, at which time she returned to active service. Saratoga was decommissioned in late 1945, and was expended as a target during the Operation Crossroads atomic bomb tests (July 1946).

8 May 1942, Battle of the Coral Sea: USS Lexington on fire and abandoned. Some two hundred members of her crew went to the bottom with her.

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