Un-Woke in Indiana

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Harry2512
Mar 18

What’s the last war America won. IRAN been preparing for this war for 40 years

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
Ira's avatar
Ira
Mar 16

Good morning.

You alluded to ISW, which alluded to a coming spring/summer Russian offensive. Might it be that Russian generals contented themselves with allowing Ukraine to expend energy, knowing that "several hundred Sq. km" will easily be rolled over in the spring....and then more?

Also, I've read....

Yeah I've read a million things...

or is it a trillion things

And I don't know which of them were

written with concern for truth and earnestness

or with concern for steering a narrative

and

truth be damned.

Do you have any opinion as to whether or not ISW is a narrative steering operation?

Thanks

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
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