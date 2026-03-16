Four years on, neither down nor out.

While the world’s attention is focused on war in Middle East and the Persian Gulf, something remarkable has been going on in Eastern Europe.

The Russo-Ukrainian War, now in its fourth year, has taken what for many must seem to be a surprising turn. Beginning in January the Ukrainian armed forces commenced a series of counterattacks that to date have liberated almost all of the Russian-occupied territory in its eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, recapturing several hundred square kilometers of territory in recent counterattacks. In its March 9 Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) concluded that:

Ukrainian forces are successfully counterattacking not only in the Oleksandrivka and Hulyaipole directions but also in western Zaporizhia Oblast. These counterattacks are generating tactical, operational and strategic effects that may disrupt Russia’s spring-summer 2026 offensive campaign plan.

So much for President Donald J. Trump’s theory of the case, which rested on the assertion that Ukraine was staring defeat in the face and had no choice but to bow to Russia’s demands—as he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his Oval Office temper tantrum last year. That meltdown was not of course triggered by a sober analysis of the military situation. Trump has unlimited faith in his magical powers of dealmaking. Also, he hates to be thwarted—which is exactly what V. Putin did by refusing to compromise even a little over his maximum demands. But for Trump to direct his rage against Putin would have constituted an admission that he’d been wrong about the Russian despot all along. So Zelensky took the heat instead.

This probably explains why, contrary to many people’s assumptions, the Trump Administration hasn’t simply cut Ukraine loose. In an indirect fashion, the United States is still supporting the Ukrainian war effort and this, along with the assistance being provided by various European countries, has been enough to keep Ukraine in the fight. Whether Ukraine’s recent battlefield successes constitute a real turning point in the war of course remains a doubtful question. But they do point up a couple of inconvenient truths.

The first of these truths is that the war could have been ended on favorable terms for Ukraine and NATO two years ago. The second, derived from the first, is that the Biden Administration botched its opportunity to do just that.

In February 2022 the conventional wisdom assumed that V. Putin’s mighty legions, rehabilitated by a years-long program of military reform, would make short work of Ukraine. My own assessment was that the Russian plan was to descend on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, with thunderclap suddenness, capturing or scattering the Ukrainian government and putting in its own puppet administration. The Ukrainian people and armed forces, surprised and demoralized, would put up no serious resistance. But it didn’t work out that way, and the first battle of the war culminated in a humiliating Russian fiasco north of Kyiv.

The implications of that fiasco were, or ought to have been, obvious to any observer with a claim, however modest, to military expertise: that the battle worthiness of the Russian armed forces was far lower than the prewar conventional wisdom had led people to expect. Thinking it over, I concluded that Russia’s stumble in Ukraine was but the latest chapter in a long, dismal chronicle of military failure. I gave examples of those past failures in two Substack articles: “Tannenberg Revisited” (2022, republished in 2024) and “A Tradition of Defeat” (2022).

It was clear, therefore, that given proper support Ukraine stood an excellent chance of repelling the invader and restoring control over most, if not all, of its territory occupied by Russia. But it soon became equally clear that the Biden Administration was too indecisive and timid to seize the initiative and do what was necessary. When it transpired that Ukraine intended to fight back, President Biden indulged in some tough talk. But he soon repented of his bellicosity.

Hag-ridden as it was by fears of “escalation,” obviously intimidated by V. Putin’s nuclear saber rattling, the Biden Administration sought refuge in endless dithering over which weapons could be given to Ukrainians without making the Russians mad. While Russian missiles and drones were raining down on Ukrainian cities, the President and his advisers wrung their hands over the danger, as they saw it, of furnishing Ukraine with the means to retaliate against targets inside Russia. In short, it was a policy of too little, too late, and all it produced was stalemate.

President Trump’s handling of the Russo-Ukrainian War deserves all the criticism that has come its way. But it’s only fair to add that he inherited the problem from his predecessor, who kicked victory to the curb. The fact that now, four years on, Ukraine has Russia on the back foot is proof enough of that.

Given his understandable preoccupation with Iran, it seems likely that Trump will shove the Russo-Ukrainian onto the back burner—with may be the least worst option for Ukraine. With the tide of battle running in his country’s direction, I suspect that Volodymyr Zelensky would be less than delighted with a renewed Trumpian peace offensive.

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