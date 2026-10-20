Meet the Stars: Problematic Diva, Shifty Blonde, Lord High Executioner

Act One: Kimberly Does Diplomacy

Appointing unsuitable people to serve as ambassadors to foreign countries is standard practice for US presidents. Sometimes it’s a fancy payoff to a political benefactor, sometimes it’s a reward for loyal service, sometimes it’s how a president gets an inconvenient person out of Washington. Perhaps the most notorious example of ambassadorial unsuitability was FDR’s 1937 appointment of Joseph P. Kennedy—isolationist, antisemite, Anglophobe and one-time rum runner—to serve as United States Ambassador to the Court of Saint James. Kennedy was thinking about running for president in 1940, which is probably why FDR wanted him in London, out of the way.

But it must be conceded that Donald J. Trump went FDR one better with his appointment of Kimberly Guilfoyle, former wife of California’s Governor Gavin Newsom, former Fox News personality, political diva extraordinaire, former fiancé of Donald Trump, Jr., notorious for her ample cleavage and loose mouth, as US Ambassador to Greece in 2025. There can be no doubt that she landed that gig because the President wanted his son’s flamboyant and problematical ex-inamorata out of the way.

From the moment of her arrival in Athens, Guilfoyle generated embarrassing news and gossip, including multiple charges of inappropriate and shady behavior. Earlier this month, a story appeared The Wall Street Journal alleging that prior to her Senate confirmation she asked businessman and Trump donor Eric Deters to send her $100,000 by wire transfer to pay off her American Express account “in a way that wouldn’t leave a paper trail.” Deters declined this offer despite Guilfoyle’s promises to use her influence in Trump world to his advantage. The resulting scandal proved too much even for Donald Trump, and on October 13, Guilfoyle was unceremoniously sacked.

Act Two: Now You See Her, Now You Don’t

Sometimes blondes have more fun and sometimes…not so much. Karoline Leavitt seems to have enjoyed her tenure as President Trump’s press secretary but her successor, Katie Zacharia, decidedly did not. Her first and as it turned out last appearance at the podium in the White House Press Briefing Room was not a success: She seemed nervous and took only three questions from preselected reporters likely to be friendly. Her less-than-impressive debut was widely panned.

This, of course, was only to be expected; the White House press corps loathes Trump and all who serve him. But Zacharia’s subpar performance did raise a question about her suitability for the job—even if criticizing her outfit as more appropriate for a flight attendant than a press secretary was a bit of a low blow. Still, she might have weathered that tempest in a teacup. Donald Trump loathes the White House press corps just as much as it loathes him. On the other hand, he likes to surround himself with flashy blondes. And why would he care what mere reporters think?

No, what did in Trump’s latest blonde was the malady that afflicts so many public figures: Dubious Resume. Though Katie Zacharia graduated from law school, she never passed the bar exam. (She took one shot at the exam in California and tubed it.) Therefore, she has never practiced law. Despite that, however, Zacharia identifies as a lawyer. She claims that it’s permissible to do so because she is, after all, a law school graduate. But that smacked of being a shifty technicality; if someone tells you she’s a lawyer, you naturally assume that she practices law. Though in reality this wasn’t much of a scandal—one need not be a lawyer to serve as press secretary—it wasn’t a good look. The President was persuaded that Zacharia was a liability best disposed of, and after just five days on the job she was served with a pink slip.

Act Three: Ready, Aim, Misfire

The Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, has drawn plenty of fire since he took up his post in 2025—some deserved, some not. Democrats, progressives, and the press—but I repeat myself— people not known for their admiration of generals and admirals, waxed indignant when Hegseth started sacking them. (As far as I know, they never bothered to interview enlisted personnel to get their opinion on the issue.) But that sort of thing was nothing compared to the barrage that landed around the SecWar when he announced that the execution of Nidal Hasan would be livestreamed.

On November 5, 2009, Hasan, then an Army officer, went on an Islamofascist rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, killing thirteen people and wounding thirty-two. For this he was court-martialed, convicted, and sentenced to death. Hassan is scheduled to face a firing squad on December 3. He will not be missed.

But that wasn’t good enough for the Secretary of War, who came up with the daft notion of turning Hasan’s execution into a public spectacle. It was something, he said, that America and the world needed to see: American justice in action! And initially at least, President Trump was okay with it. But he changed his mind when it became clear that not just the usual cabal of Trump haters but most of the public—eight out of ten Americans, in fact—were against the idea. Sure, reality TV is popular, but this was a bit over the top. So, with some show of reluctance, Trump reversed Hegseth’s order. Only the families of Hasan’s victims may, if they choose to do so, witness his execution. Thank God for that—but that the idea of a public execution was considered at all is a troubling symptom of the moral collapse now underway in America.

The Critics Rave

When one considers all the big bad things going on in the world today, this three-act farce might seem to be of small significance. Kimberly Guilfoyle and Katie Zacharia aren’t very important people, after all. The proposed public execution of Nidal Hasan looms somewhat larger and if I were president, I’d have fired Pete Hegseth for even suggesting such a thing. But where Donald Trump & Co. are concerned, you have to take what you can get—in this case, take and be grateful for the President’s belated recognition that livestreaming an execution was a very bad idea.

Unfortunately, however, the show will go on.

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