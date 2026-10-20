Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
8d

Guilefoyleis an example of the hucksters that surround wealth and power.

Glad that we got that glimpse into the low life.

Zacharia was unfortunate - her resume padding was exposed. I would guess that a majority of resumes that I looked at were padded to some extent.

Hegseth is (apparently) going after general officers who have become politicians.

Our military officers have become politicized; war fighting is no longer the preferred career path (look at the military's acceptance of defeat - Afghanistan is only the latest example).

I will give a political klutz like Hegseth room if he improves our war fighting abilities.

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
8d

This insanity is why we might end up with a Congress run by democrats beholden to the commies of the DSA. How pathetic and scary is that?

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
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