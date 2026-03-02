Un-Woke in Indiana

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Ira
Mar 2

Thank you for another insightful column.

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Mr. Ala
Mar 2

I am familiar with the locution "to throw in the sponge," from prizefighting, attested in 1860, but "to throw up the sponge" is new to me.

Compare "to throw in the towel" (1901), and earlier "to throw up the towel" (1894).

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