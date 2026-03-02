Operation Epic Fury as seen from the Islamic Republic of Iran’s perspective.

It’s bows and arrows against the lightning.

That, with a tip of the hat to H.G. Wells, is my quick take on the US/Israeli strike against the Islamic Republic of Iran. There are bad actors around the world who’ve been served with food for serious thought concerning the risks of provoking the Great and Little Satans.

In these early days of the conflict, it’s hard to predict outcomes. War, as Clausewitz observed, resembles nothing so much as a game of chance, a calculation of risks and rewards based on incomplete information. And, of course, the enemy always gets a vote. But one thing has come clearly into focus: The military prowess of the United States, its ability to project power around the world, is nothing short of astonishing. After all its bombast, all its bloodcurdling threats, the Iranian regime finds itself defenseless, effectively disarmed. Yes, the Islamic Republic’s arsenal of ballistic missiles and drones, which the regime is expending in a spasm of indiscriminate attacks, can do a lot of damage. But they can’t prevent the US armed forces and the IDF from striking any target inside Iran, systematically reducing the regime to impotence.

Today’s Pentagon briefing by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine provided some details as to how that mission is proceeding.

Whether this will be enough to bring about the regime’s collapse is, of course, a doubtful question. The killing of the Islamic Republic’s senior leadership does not necessarily guarantee a collapse. There remain cadres of committed Islamofascist fanatics in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other organs of state security such as the Basij (paramilitary police) who might, like diehard Nazis in the final days of the Third Reich, opt for a fight to the finish against both the external enemy and the Iranian people. Or there may be a cabal of relative pragmatists willing to throw up the sponge and submit to the terms offered by the Trump Administration, thus buying time to put down any popular uprising. A lot depends on how Trump himself would react to such possible developments, and that too is a doubtful question.

I noted above that in war, the enemy gets a vote. In this instance, the same may be said of the long-suffering people of Iran. Already being voiced by some who (1) welcome the possible demise of the Islamic Republic but (2) don’t trust Trump to do the right thing, is the criticism that the President has no plan for what comes after the Islamic Republic falls—if it does. Anne Applebaum is one of these critics. She writes:

The American bombardment of Iran has been launched without explanation, without Congress, without even an attempt to build public support. Above all it has been launched without a coherent strategy for the Iranian people, and without a plan to help them build a legitimate Iranian state. (Emphasis added.)

In a Substack Note, I characterized this criticism as paternalistic and elitist. The idea that the Trump Administration can or should step in to present the Iranian people with plans for the future of their country is fanciful. The fall or crippling of the regime that oppresses them offers the people of Iran an opportunity to take control of their destiny. This would be no simple matter, and it might be violent and bloody, with a terrible reckoning in store for the late oppressors. For almost half a century, Iran has suffered under the boot of ruthless and violent Islamofascist dictatorship. What might happen when the pent-up fury of its victims pours forth is terrible to contemplate.

As for America itself, Operation Epic Fury has supplied a teachable moment. We now see our radical Left for what it is: a deeply anti-American, illiberal, nihilistic movement that is openly siding with the Islamic Republic against America. Yesterday in a Substack Note, I put it this way:

The alacrity with which the American Left, including Democratic members of Congress like the odious Rashida Tlaib, has rushed to the defense of the Iranian regime, which has American blood in its hands and clings to power by slaughtering its own people, tells you everything you need to know about the comrades: They’re horrible people with no moral compass and not a speck of decency. They’re always yelling about fascism. Well, if they want to see what fascism looks like, they can just glance into the mirror.

On X, Tlaib had the unmitigated gall to say, “You cannot ‘free’ people by killing them and destroying their country”: a criticism that she would never have directed at the late, unlamented Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, much as he deserved it. And in the interest of balance let it be noted that on the radical Right, Tucker Carlson has similarly rushed to the defense of the ayatollahs—resoundingly validating the theory of the horseshoe effect.

Less radical Democrats, not quite so prepared to defend the Islamic Republic, took refuge in complaints that Trump’s action is “unconstitutional” or “illegal”: claims that have no basis in law or history, or they fell back on the rather more inflammatory charge that the whole performance is the Ogre Trump’s way of distracting attention from the Epstein files. It’s been an embarrassingly two-faced performance: What did the Dems have to say when Bill Clinton carpet-bombed Serbia, or during BHO and HRC’s not-so-excellent Libyan adventure—neither of which received congressional sanction?

Finally, nothing above should be construed as a prediction. There’s a possibility—not great in my estimation but not unthinkable—that the war could go badly wrong, for instance by triggering a massive refugee crisis or touching off a wider regional conflict. President Trump has rolled the dice on Iran. But at the risk of complicating the metaphor and adding a pun, he had a trump card to play: the awe-inspiring power of the US armed forces.

And that’s one lesson of Operation Epic Fury that has already entered the permanent record: Militarily, the United States has no peer competitor. China, Russia, North Korea, et. al, better think hard before you roll the dice...

Thanks for reading Un-Woke in Indiana! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Un-Woke in Indiana