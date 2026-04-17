Un-Woke in Indiana

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
6h

It wasn't just Slotkin, it was Schiff, too. Bill Maher, BTW a few weeks ago called her out for her bullshit about AIPAC and Israel. Truth is Slotkin has never been a proud Jew. She has spent her life trying to win accolades from Jew haters. Maher also called out Schiff "Mr I have proof of the Russia Document" for his bull about Trump as well.

Bernie was always a blight. The Jews in the democratic party never said a damn thing to him or about him. They have been spineless from day 1 and kowtowed to Biden and the Obama boys about the Gaza war. If you are looking for Jews who are proud Jews do not look toward Democratic apparatchiks. They remind me of the Yevsektsiya.

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April's avatar
April
6h

Another great article. I knew Sanders about twenty years ago. He's not just anti-Israel and anti-American. He's also very mean to his staff and may be insane.

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