Profile in pusillanimity: Senator Elissa Slotkin, Democrat of Michigan

Earlier this week, forty Senate Democrats voted in favor of a resolution that would have banned $500 million in U.S. arms sales to Israel. “U.S. taxpayers have spent tens of billions of dollars in support of the racist, extremist Netanyahu government. Enough is enough,” trumpeted Bernie Sanders, further cementing his status as a traitor to his people. And though the resolution was not adopted, the Democrats’ desertion of a key US ally shows you just how much influence the antisemitic postmodern Left now has over supposedly mainstream Democrats.

One of the Democratic senators who voted for Comrade Sanders’ the anti-Israel resolution was Elissa Slotkin: like him a Jew and a traitor to her people. In her statement justifying her vote Slotkin piously declared:

My entire life, I have been—and continue to be—a strong supporter of a Jewish and democratic State of Israel. The people of Israel, like all people throughout the region, deserve long-term security and peace. But being pro-Israel today is not about simply supporting the political or military agenda of Prime Minister Netanyahu, just like being pro-American should not be equated with loyalty to President Trump.

This, of course, is nothing but cant. Slotkin knows very well that by voting for the Sanders resolution, she’s signing on with the anti-Israel fraction of the Democratic Party. Bernie Sander has long been an enemy of Israel. To him, it makes no difference who happens to be the country’s prime minister. His issue is with the Jewish state, which he clearly regards as illegitimate and evil.

But I don’t believe for a moment that Slotkin agrees with him. In a way, it’s actually worse than that. Her problem isn’t antisemitism, it’s pusillanimity. Like many other Senate and House Democrats she lives in fear of her party’s leftist, Jew-hating base. And in Slotkin’s case, she no doubt fears as well to anger the Jew-hating citizens of Dearbornistan. Her support of the Sanders resolution was nothing more than an attempt to placate all those despicable people. That the vote on Sanders’ resolution occurred just after the conclusion of Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, Yom HaShoah, which began at sunset on April 13 and ended at nightfall on Tuesday, April 14, only highlights the shamefulness of Slotkin’s behavior.

The antisemitism of the postmodern Left, which has now infected the Democratic Party, is premised on a narrative of racism, imperialism, colonialism, and genocide that casts the Jews of Israel as white alien oppressors of the indigenous brown inhabitants of the land, the Palestinian Arabs. The charge of genocide is key to that narrative, in that it turns the great tragedy of the Jewish people against them. Now, supposedly, the Jews are the fascist mass murderers, and the Arabs are their victims.

This charge of genocide is, of course, infamous in its falsity and ludicrous in its stupidity. If the Jews of Israel are engaged in genocide, they must be the most inefficient agents of genocide ever. In 1947, there were about 1.2 million Arabs living in Mandate Palestine, as it was then. Today there are around 7.5 million Palestinian Arabs living in the West Bank, Gaza, and Israel proper. Some two million of them hold Israeli citizenship.

What kind of genocide is that?

For a long time, the Endlösung (Final Solution), as the Nazis titled their genocidal campaign to exterminate the Jews, was held to be the supreme example of genocidal evil. It’s not, however, the only such episode of mass murder on an epic scale. In terms of body count, Russian Bolshevism from Lenin through Stalin bears comparison with the Holocaust. So too do the horrors inflicted on China by Chairman Mao: The Great Leap Forward (1958-62) and the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution (1966-76) killed scores of millions. Then there was the Cambodian genocide (1975-79), which killed off around two million people: some twenty percent of Cambodia’s total population.

But the Holocaust catches the imagination and inspires horror in a special way. Of all the world-historical crimes in the categories of mass murder and genocide, it was, in its focus, objective, and methodology, sui generis. The Endlösung was a campaign focused on one very specific group of human beings, the Jews, with the objective of rendering them extinct. The world was to be made judenrein, with every trace of Jewry eradicated. And to achieve that objective, its methodology amalgamated bureaucratic and industrial techniques—an actual mechanization of genocide.

The characteristic elements of the mid-twentieth-century administrative state—the manual of regulations, the standardized form, the rubber stamp, the case file, the reports and records—acquired a sinister slant when applied to the task of genocide. Just as the German armed forces relied on carefully plotted railroad timetables to shuttle troops and tanks and guns and supplies across Europe, so too did the agents of genocide rely on such timetables to deliver the Jews of Europe to their final destination: the death factories located far from prying eyes in Eastern Europe. The true exemplar of the Endlösung was not some brutal and sadistic camp guard but SS-Obersturmbannführer Adolf Eichmann, a bureaucrat in uniform who never personally killed a Jew. He merely saw to it that the trains ran on time.

The chief bureaucrat of the Endlösung

For antisemites Left and Right, the Holocaust has always been an inconvenient truth. Hence the appearance, soon after the end of the Second World War, of Holocaust denial. Either the extermination of six million European Jews never happened at all, or the story has been greatly exaggerated: Those were the usual claims. But the postmodern Left, which valorizes victimhood above all other human characteristics, has introduced an innovative twist. The real, historical Holocaust is minimized or sidelined in favor of other narratives of genocide, for example the claim that Israel is guilty of committing genocide against the Palestinian Arabs. That narrative is supported by innovative definitions of genocide and pseudo-intellectual blather, buttressed by plain lies; we got plenty of that during the Gaza War.

Portraying the Palestinians as victims of genocide is a way of distracting attention from another inconvenient fact: that Palestinian nationalism is genocidal in root and branch. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”: That chant has often been heard since October 7, 2023. What it means is, “free of Jews.” The coming Palestinian state will be built over the ruins of the Jewish state and the bones of the Jews. And such leftists as Gauleiter Mamdani of NYC refuse to repudiate that slogan.

In the end, river-to-sea Palestinian nationalism is what those forty Democratic senators voted for earlier this week—and Elissa Slotkin’s declaration of strong support for Israel rings hollow. At her left elbow, insistent in their demands that she toe the “anti-Zionist,” line, are the antisemitic, progressive Democrats and leftists who drape themselves in the keffiyeh and wave Palestinian flags. Slotkin, one of the Democratic Party’s national security divas—she served in the CIA and the Department of Defense—might have been expected to show some spine in the face of pressure from such disreputable quarters. But this week, alas, we found out that she possesses the backbone of a chocolate éclair.

Elissa Slotkin’s moral collapse is another bad sign for American Jews, who are already under indictment by the Left on the charge of Zionist sympathies. And it’s a bad sign for America as well. After all the contributions that they’ve made to this country in a multiplicity of fields—this is the thanks that the Jews of America get?

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