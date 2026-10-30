Un-Woke in Indiana

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
13h

If you do not stand against evil then you allow evil to flourish. You may think you take the moral high ground, but what good is that if you and your children are dead? You do not wish to kill. Who other than a psychopath enjoys killing? But in life there is the explicit recognition that evil exists and if you want to remain free you have to fight for that freedom.

Truth of the matter is, those on the left who would take exception to Orwell, probably never faced the choices he had to face in life. It is a privilege that only a handful of humans have ever been gifted and they are so ignorant that they do not see how privileged they actually are.

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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
8h

In my opinion, pacifism is essentially cowardice, if the pacifist is benefitting from the protection provided by the people fighting on behalf of the nation the pacifist belongs to. I suppose there could be exceptions for conscientious objectors who contribute to the national defense in ways that don't require violence or killing.

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