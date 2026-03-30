Un-Woke in Indiana

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
18h

Tony Blair wrote in his memoirs that you judge the greatness of a nation by how many people want to get in as opposed to how many people want to get out. Considering the vast number of illegals and legal immigrants to this country and how people risk life and limb to get here, I would say we are doing pretty good.

I suggest that those America- haters offer to trade places with the people living in the countries of their dreams. Those people would switch so fast the leftist imbeciles heads' would spin.

I have no patience anymore for these cry baby entitled loser people.

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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
18hEdited

I struggle to articulate how much I despise the peddlers of this ideology, and the vast majority of its adherents, and I say that as a former Democrat of more than 40 years. Anything the party nominally still stands for that I support is so outweighed by its toxicity (pro open borders, pro-Hamas, pro-socialist) now that it's all but irrelevant. I'm not going to devote much energy to the environment or pro-choice when Islamists are infiltrating our local, state and federal government with the aid and full support of the Democratic Party. We have a real time display of where this leads: just look at the U.K., Canada, or Australia. Or watch video of any livestreamer who attends one of these protests. It's an ideological sewer.

The No Kings protests and others like it say far more about the participants than the country they're raging against. To a person, the people I know who are involved are using them essentially as therapy. They are obsessed, to the point it degrades their health and personality, and none (speaking specifically about family and close friends) for whom even the calmest, most empathetic listening and discussion eases them off the edge. Maybe if it wasn't this, it would be something else, but it's ruining them. Unfortunately, it has claimed one of my elderly parents and is stealing the happiness they deserve in their final years, even while they are surrounded by successful children, happy grandchildren, a stable community and financial security.

You don't have to be a Republican or a conservative to understand that leftism/progressivism is a malignant sickness.

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