Nice sign. But how does it square with that fascist banner in the background…?

Progressive and leftists have many annoying habits, one of which is going on and on about how the whole world hates America because Trump, predatory capitalism, warmongering, imperialism, et.al. Supposedly this clinches whatever bad-faith argument the comrades are making.

Now, on its face this claim is absurd. “The whole world” doesn’t hate, or love, anything. “The whole world” is an abstraction, and a stupid one at that. No doubt there are many foreigners who do hate America. But we know for a fact that plenty of other foreigners regard the Land of E Pluribus Unum as a pretty great place. Immigration into America, legal and illegal, is proof enough of that. And still more foreigners—the vast majority, I suspect—don’t care much about America one way or the other.

But even if I’m wrong about that, so what? I couldn’t care less what foreigners think of my country. Their opinion is a matter of profound indifference to me—as it is to the overwhelming majority of my fellow Americans. We don’t seek the whole world’s approval because we know that it’s irrelevant. That’s the nice thing about living in the freest, richest, most powerful, and greatest country in existance.

Only in America are civil liberties hardwired into our politics and systems of government. Do you doubt that claim? Just ask people in Britain or Canada if they can say what they want without worrying that the cops will come calling. Do you doubt that America is the richest country in the world? Reflect on the fact that the US economy is one and a half times larger than the combined economies of the European Union nations, not to mention much more innovative and flexible. In related news, the US share of the global stock market is sixty-five percent. Also, the US is the world’s largest oil producer and a net exporter of energy. And if you’re dubious of the claim that America is the most powerful nation on the planet, just ask an Iranian ayatollah—if you can find one—for his opinion on the subject.

The whole world’s hatred of America—assuming it’s a real thing—has certainly failed to dent American greatness. Does America have problems? Of course. But what country doesn’t have problems? Across the pond in Europe the founding nations of Western civilization are busily dismantling their share of it, having lost the will and the courage to defend their past achievements, much less build on them.

The American Left has also succumbed to that malaise, but its plan to transform our liberal democracy into some kind of people’s republic generates significant pushback. Diversity is our strength, albeit not in the way the comrades define it. You say you don’t like living in New York, whose idiot governor thinks that productive citizens exist to fund her fantasy of the perfect welfare state? Move to Florida. Or to Texas. Or to South Carolina. Or to the red state of your choice. You have options!

When the Left claims that the “whole world” hates America, what the comrades mean is that they hate America. They hate the freedom we have simply to move away when they launch one of their zany utopian schemes. They hate the fact that we can answer back when they go off on one of their fascist Amerikka rants. They hate how we mock their inability to do basic math. They hate how we noticed that Kamala Harris, progressive bratgirl extraordinaire, was nothing but a hole in the air.

Those and other seething hatreds betray the deep dishonesty of the Left’s blather about defending “our democracy,” which is founded on a document that the comrades utterly revile: the Constitution of the United States of America. How many times have we been lectured that the Constitution was drawn up by a bunch of evil white male slaveholders to defend slavery and stolen land, oppress women and saintly indigenous people, etc. and so forth? Many of its key features—the Electoral College, the equal suffrage of the states in the Senate, the independent judiciary—they aspire to alter or abolish. The America they love is the one they’ve dreamed up in dorm rooms under the influence of cannabis: a grubby little one-party workers’ paradise with a cabal of elites and experts running the show behind the curtain. That’s the America to which they would give their love. But the America that actually exists? Not so much. Not at all, in fact.

So yes, anti-Americanism certainly exists, both here in America and around the world. And what strikes me about that phenomenon is how often it coexists with antisemitism. At last weekend’s No Kings rally, the Palestinian flag was prominently on display. Especially after what happened on and after 10/7/2023, there can be no doubt that to wave it is to flourish one’s antisemitic credentials. Its presence at the No Kings rallies was a reminder that all too often, the dauntless defenders of “our democracy” are also apologists for, and enablers of, the genocidal project that is Palestinian nationalism.

Speaking of the Roman people, the emperor Caligula sneered, “Let them hate as long as they fear.” Speaking of those in America and around the world who really do hate America, I say (and I believe that I’m speaking for most of my fellow Americans): “Let them hate; I’ll shed no tear.”

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