But notice the banner on the left: Genocide’s OK, it seems, if moved to Israel.

It’s really the simplest thing in the world to prove that one cannot trust the word of the broad Left—from radical leftists and progressives to supposedly mainstream Democrats—on any issue whatsoever. And why is that? Because in the name of anti-Zionism, the comrades have embraced a lie whose enormity, shamelessness, and evil demands an additional circle of Hell to accommodate those who embrace and repeat it. The lie is this: that since the founding of Israel, the Jews have been committing genocide against the Palestinian Arabs.

This is, of course, a preposterous claim. In 1947, on the eve of the foundation of the Jewish state, the population of Mandate Palestine (corresponding to modern Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip) had a population of around 1.8 million: some 1,180,000 Arabs and 630,000 Jews. Today, Israel proper has a population of around 7.8 million Jews and 2.1 million Arabs; the West Bank has a population of 3.4 million Arabs and 700,000 Jews; and Gaza has a population of 2.1 million Arabs.

So today, there are 7.6 million Arabs living in the territories that once comprised the British Mandate for Palestine—a decisive refutation of the charge that the Jews of Israel are now waging or have ever waged a campaign of genocide against the Arabs. Indeed, the numbers expose that charge as a pure fantasy.

I could terminate this article right here, on the argument that the progressive anti-Zionists who push the “genocidal Jews” narrative are condemned by the arithmetic, which makes manifest their mendacity, bad faith, and antisemitic bigotry. But they’re even worse than that, in that their master lie is accompanied by a bodyguard of supplementary lies, each one more preposterous than the last.

We’ve been treated to countless examples of these supplementary lies since 10/7/2023. There was, for example, the charge that the IDF was “carpet bombing” Gaza. I disposed of that one here:

As for “carpet bombing,” that term is correctly applied to the tactical employment of heavy bombers during World War Two. In one notorious case, on 15 February 1944, 229 heavy and medium bombers of the Mediterranean Allied Air Forces dropped over 1,000 tons of bombs on the Abbey of Monte Cassino (Italy) in an attempt to suppress German defenses in the area. During the Battle of Normandy (June-August 1944), heavy bombers of the US Eighth Air Force and RAF Bomber Command conducted saturation bombing attacks on German defenses ahead of ground operations. Given the technology of the day, such bombing attacks were less than precise; in Normandy, for instance, stray bombs caused many Allied casualties. Similar, strategic, attacks against urban targets in German and Japan are better categorized as “area bombing.” No evidence exists to show that the IDF is conducting carpet bombing or area bombing attacks in Gaza.

Then there’s the charge that the IDF was deliberately targeting “civilian infrastructure” such as schools and hospitals. There were charges that the Israeli military campaign was causing famine in Gaza, that the IDF was preventing food aid from reaching the Gazan Palestinians, and even that the wicked Jews were using food aid to lure Gazan Palestinians into the sights of IDF snipers. Hamas concocted false stories of starving Palestinian children—which the Western media swallowed uncritically, as it did every other tall tale of Israeli perfidy.

All of these stories were eventually shown to be false. Meanwhile the clear, indeed glaring, evidence of Hamas war crimes was either treated with extreme skepticism or simply ignored.

There’s nothing new here. The above lies are simply the latest in a long line of blood libels that have been levelled against the Jews since time immemorial. In times past it was alleged that the Jews were in the habit of kidnapping Christian children, killing them, and using their blood to make the Passover matzah. This has since been updated to the charge that the Israel harvests the organs of dead Palestinians for sale around the world. Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.

One of the most reliable—and despicable—purveyors of modern blood libels is Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Just recently, she has seized up on the charge that Israeli police and soldiers posted to detention camps have trained their guard dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners. You’ll never see a trick like that at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show! How do you train a dog to rape a human being?

We’re often told that “criticism of Israel” is a legitimate undertaking, and that “anti-Zionism” is not antisemitism. Well, criticism of Israel that makes use the great lie, genocide, and its supporting supplementary lies is nothing but antisemitism. And since anti-Zionism uses those lies to build its case against the Jewish state, an anti-Zionist is really nothing but an antisemite. The blood libel has always been a symptom of antisemitism. It still is today.

When former President Joe Biden opined in his speech to the Democratic National Convention, said that anti-Israel protesters, wearing their stupid keffiyehs and waving their various Islamofascist flags, “have a point” about Israeli evil, he revealed just how far the rot of antisemitism had spread. By that time, Biden had abandoned his earlier full-throated support of Israel in the wake of 10/7/2023 and was, along with many other Democrats, desperately trying to placate the party’s progressive, Jew-bashing base. It hasn’t gotten any better since then; on the contrary, it’s gotten far worse.

Yes, yes, I know that here are antisemites on the Right was well. The difference is this, however: On the right, antisemitism is mostly confined to the radical fringe. On the Left, antisemitism has become a mainstream political position. Don’t believe me? Check out Abdul El-Sayed, candidate for the Democratic Senate candidacy in Michigan, whose good friend is the odious Hasan Piker, an out-and-proud antisemite who’s also pretty chummy with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders.

Elsewhere, I’ve written about the poisonous influence of postmodern discourse in fueling the rise of the anti-Zionist variant of antisemitism, for example here. Postmodern dogmas focusing on imperialism, colonialism, White supremacy, the oppressor/victim binary, etc. have been seized upon to invest an ancient hatred with a spurious air of intellectual respectability. But note that STOP THE GAZA GENOCIDE is accompanied by FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA. It’s quite a tribute to Mr. Orwell that anti-Zionism provides a real-world example of doublethink, the core mental discipline of his dystopian vision.

It seems appropriate to close with a characteristic example of the antisemite/anti-Zionist. And unfortunately for him, one such terrible person, William Hancock or William the Silent as I dubbed him during a previous encounter, called himself to my attention once more as I was meditating on this essay. William qua William is of no intrinsic interest, but he is worthy of note as a typical specimen of the postmodern progressive and anti-Zionist: He embodies all the evils of those allied categories.

An ancient maxim of the law states: “False in one thing, false in everything.” Anti-Zionism, the modern, most recent variant of antisemitism, bases itself on a narrative that turns the martyrdom of the Jewish people on its head. The survivors of a genocidal campaign that took the lives of some six million Jews are falsely equated with the planners and executors of the Nazi Final Solution. How can you believe anything said by goons who spew forth such a monstrous lie? How can America continue to call itself a liberal democracy when one of our two major political parties tolerates and protects its growing cadre of genocidal antisemites?

Well, now at least they can’t hide behind a smokescreen of sanctimony and Newspeak. We can see them clearly as the garbage human beings they truly are.

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