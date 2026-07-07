What’s not to love about Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman’s hilarious face plant?

Well, well. Everybody knew that Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman is a garbage human being, and now those who did their best to ignore it are left holding the bag. Not that Democrats and progressives were bothered by his vile antisemitism—that’s actually a plus in the eyes of the comrades. So what if he once sported an SS tattoo, now covered up? Boys will be boys! As for those allegations of fakery, vulgarity and sexual misconduct, the guy’s just an all-American diamond in the rough! Besides, Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman is dealing with his issues. He’s, like, you know, a work in progress.

But the latest skeleton in Gerald Platner’s closet is a more-than-credible allegation of rape that can’t be dismissed as a political hit job. And like the rats they are, Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman’s erstwhile supporters are jumping ship. Representative Ro Khanna and Senator Elizabeth Warren (who has called Gerald Platner “My kind of man”) were quick to withdraw their support of his candidacy. So were the Maine Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The assumption is that Platner has no choice but to drop out of the race for a Maine Senate seat: Isn’t Jenny Racicot’s accusation against him is a political extinction event? But not so fast. As National Review’s Philip Klein points out, Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman holds the cards:

It’s quite possible that losing the support of the party, and even previously enthusiastic left-wing backers such as Representative Ro Khanna (Calif.), will convince Platner that he has no path forward and will need to step aside. It’s quite possible that he genuinely views beating Senator Susan Collins as crucial and that he will be persuaded that somebody else will have a better chance. All that being said, it’s quite possible that he will decide to stick it out. In reality, he holds all the cards. He won the Democratic primary, and there is no mechanism for replacing him unless he decides to give up. The guy wouldn’t have gotten as far as he did were he not a narcissist who ignored the advice of the party’s power brokers. The very reason he is in this position in the first place is that he has a history of making reckless, rash decisions that are selfish and that defy rational thinking.

So the Dems can’t force Platner to stand aside. Unless he voluntarily calls it quits before June 13, the party’s stuck with him. But why shouldn’t he hang tough? What’s he got to lose? Dropping out would be taken as a tacit admission that Ms. Racicot’s accusation—and by extension all the other unsavory stories from out of his past—are quite true.

We shall see.

Whatever Platner decides, however, the Democrats will be left looking like a bunch of absolute idiots. Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman was the party’s best hope for flipping a key Senate seat? Seriously? Ro Khanna, who nurses presidential ambitions, is going to have a hard time explaining why he so fervently promoted Platner’s candidacy—because all along, it was glaringly obvious that the guy was toting enough baggage to choke an airport carousel. And sure enough, he self-destructed. In the voluminous annals of American politics, no more farcical face plant is to be found.

But of course, Plater is no outlier. The collection of freaks and lunatics served up to the Democratic Party by the Democratic Socialists of America grows by the day. In New York there’s Darializa Avila Chevalier, now a candidate for the US House of Representatives, who once dried her hands on the Stars & Stripes and dreams of eliminating Western Civilization. In Michigan, the party’s Senate primary may be won by Abdul El-Sayed, an out-and-out antisemite who believes that America got what was coming on 9/11.

Democrats spent years mocking the GOP for its surrender to Trump/MAGA—but now look. In an attempt to curry favor with their party’s ascendent progressive base, people like Chuck Schumer, Elissa Slotkin, Gavin Newsom, are abasing themselves with fake denunciations of Israeli “genocide” in Gaza and Lebanon. Does anybody believe that Slotkin, a Jew, really believes that crap? Of course not. But she and the rest of them are despicable cowards who have somehow convinced themselves that the price of political viability is intellectual and moral surrender to the worst people in America.

Mention of the worst people in America compels certain conclusions concerning the American Left as manifested in postmodern progressivism. It would be more accurate to call it Amersoc, a variant of the fictional ideology created by George Orwell for Nineteen Eighty-Four. Amersoc is antisemitic, anti-American, illiberal, irrational—the very anthesis of the America whose 250th birthday we celebrated the other day. Postmodern progressivism aspires to destroy that America, replacing it with a bizarre “people’s democracy,” where war will indeed be peace, freedom will be slavery, ignorance will be strength, and oldthinkers will unbellyfeel Amersoc. The rise of Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman has given us a preview of the means by which that dark DSA dystopia is to be created.

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