Un-Woke in Indiana

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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
6h

I can't get my head around Jewish politicians succumbing to this mob. You get to buy some time on your quickly dwinding career ... but once that's over, you have to look yourself in the mirror. I'm not a politician with a career to protect, and I wouldn't repeat that despicable blood libel at gunpoint. It wouldn't be worth trying to live with myself if I did.

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
9h

Great piece. My humble note from earlier today: https://substack.com/@foreignlocal/note/c-290019613?r=2vnoe2&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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