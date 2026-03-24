Un-Woke in Indiana

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Ira's avatar
Ira
7d

Bibi is not mysterious or difficult to read. He wants it all. He wants the Islamic Republic to be gone forever. Trump's inclinations require, I believe, a more nuanced analysis. Trump has more far reaching political and economic considerations.

In order to BEGIN to delve where Trump is likely headed, I recommend considering the following two non variables:

1. The trade route that will deliver Asia's cheap manufactured goods to Europe, the Americas, and some day to Africa.

There is the Belt Road Iniaitive (China wins)

There is the India-Mideast-Europe trade corridor (we win).

2. Then too, there is the need to understand that LNG (liquefied natural gas) and LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) which is in the process of replacing refined petroleum as the fuel of choice. We have already won.

You can Google or Gemini the stats. We're the numero-uno producer NOW, and our control of market share is expanding. There will be other players (Israeli Gas liquefied in Egypt and then sold to Europe is a case in point. That having been said, we are the big kahuna of liquefied gases.

Those are bottom line items that I believe Trump will embrace and defend all the way to the 18th hole of Mar a Lago. What I don't know is will he ultimately turn his back on Israel, if enough of his Base that is inclined to hate Jews and Judaism shriek and scream and wave tiki torches demanding he do so.

It's personal for me. I just received a photo of my sister hugging her weeping grandson at the IDF induction Center. I don't know if he is weeping out of fear, or weeping because he is leaving the only home he has known. I imagine he'll become more self assured and will be standing tall and proud within a few days or weeks. The last time I saw him in person, he was 6 or 7 years old and smiling warmly.

The manner in which western Jew haters demean Israel implies that they believe that Israel attacked first in 1973, and was at fault being slaughter by the thousands THEN, just as they consider Israel responsible for their own murder in 2023. The two savage attacks occurred exactly 50 years apart-to the day. THAT was intentional. It's how the Muslim fighters roll.

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
7d

Reading the media is like reading articles jointly written by Baghdad Bob and Hanoi Jane.

I read the WSJ religiously for over 40 years.

Dropped it last year.

I accept differing opinions; I cannot accept intellectual dishonesty.

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