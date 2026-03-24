The Islamic Republic of Iran thanks you for your support.

Did you know that the Islamic Republic of Iran is winning the war? It’s true—if, that is, you can believe a story to that effect just published in the Wall Street Journal: “Iran Believes It’s Winning—and Wants a Steep Price to End the War.” For me, what this hilarious claim by some obscure Iranian official brought to mind was April 1945, with Adolf Hitler sheltering in his Berlin bunker, berating his generals and issuing orders to nonexistent armies as his Thousand-Year Reich imploded.

But the WSJ story is typical of the American media’s coverage of the war, which combines intense dislike of Trump with relentless negativity about the course of the war and more than a little hysteria. It’s a quagmire! What’s the strategy? Is there even an exit plan? Oh, and look, the war is widening! It’s a disaster! The End Times are upon us!

I’ve lost count of the times I’ve encountered the word quagmire in connection with Operation Epic Fury. It’s a word that could be and was plausibly applied to the Vietnam War, Afghanistan or Iraq. But to apply it in this case, three weeks into an obviously one-sided war, is nothing more than the rationalization of a wish. The people who use it want a quagmire, because that would make Donald Trump look bad.

Democrats, progressives, and their media catamites—call them the broad Left— scarcely trouble to conceal their desire for Trump and America to be defeated and humiliated. People whose heads explode at the very thought of “Christian nationalism” rummage around in search of excuses for the horrific crimes of the Islamofascist cabal that oppresses and terrorizes the Iranian people. Always, at every moment, the true villains are the Ogre Trump and fascist, warmongering Amerikka. Joy Reid, for example, has opined that the United States is only “marginally better” than the Islamic Republic. True! In America a critic of the regime like her wouldn’t be hanged from a construction crane or thrown off the roof of her apartment building.

And of course, in a telling demonstration of the horseshoe effect, this revelry in the triumph of evil is replicated on what may be called the Tucker Carlson Right.

Every time an Iranian missile or drone blows up a building in Israel or the Gulf states, these people shiver as a thrill shoots up the leg. That the success rate of this Iranian barrage is around two percent seems lost upon them. Consider, for instance, this item from Substack Notes:

I contend that Trump pushed his military commanders into a battle that they knew we were not prepared for. Was there any reason that we could have waited a couple of years, while we upgraded our defenses? The Israeli arrow and iron dome interceptors cost around 10% of those used in our Patriot systems (and even they are now having to ration them- Israeli civilian deaths have increased in the last week). Laser systems such as the Israeli Iron Beam and American HELIOS have been shown to work, but only a handful of beta prototypes exist right now. We need hundreds.

Sorry, pal. As Master Will put it: “In delay there lies no plenty.” Wait two years for what? For the ayatollahs to get their hands on the Bomb?

The idea behind this call for delay—that America (and Israel) were not prepared for war—is fanciful. In a none-too-convincing attempt to support it, the writer claims that Israeli civilian deaths have increased in the past week. As a matter of fact, only fifteen Israeli civilians have so far been killed by Iranian missile strikes, and perhaps two hundred have been injured. Measured against Iran’s profligate expenditure of missiles and drones, this represents a nugatory return on investment. But such is the ridiculous length to which the doomsayers are prepared to go in their increasingly farcical quest for evidence of US/Israeli defeat. The disconnect from reality is glaring.

Let it be stipulated that healthy skepticism concerning the doings of government is no bad thing, provided that it’s based on facts and evidence. But in this instance, skepticism is not a conclusion but an entry argument: Start by deciding that you’re skeptical, then manufacture arguments to justify that skepticism. Oh, and by the way, be sure to disregard any evidence that your skepticism is unjustified or overblown.

Take, for example, the handwringing over the Islamic Republic’s fearsome arsenal of missiles and drones. Reading or watching some of the media’s coverage of the war might lead you to assume that vast swathes of Tel Aviv and the Arab Gulf states have been leveled by a massive Iranian missile barrage. In point of fact, however, that barrage has caused very little damage overall and no militarily significant damage at all. It certainly did nothing to deter the joint US/Israel air campaign that has reduced the Islamic Republic to military impotence.

The news that Iran launched two ballistic missiles toward Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, a British island territory to which the US armed forces have access, touched off a new round of “War Widens” media coverage. But actually, one of those two missiles malfunctioned in flight and crashed into the sea, while the other was brought down by a US Navy warship. Moreover, to achieve the desired 2,500-mile range, the missiles had to be modified by reducing the size of their high-explosive warheads to accommodate more fuel. Militarily, therefore, the abortive strike was little more than a stunt. And the American media fell for it.

Iran’s partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz has also been seized upon as a terrible setback for the US and Israel—supposedly endangering the entire global economy by preventing the export of Persian Gulf oil. And it’s true enough that the price of oil has jumped upward, though hardly to the extent experienced by American and Europe during the OPEC cutoff of oil exports after the 1973 Yom Kipper War. That, as I well remember, caused a massive oil shock: The pump price of gasoline quintupled over a very short period of time. But times have changed. In 1973, the US was importing fifty percent of the oil it consumed, much of it coming from the Gulf states. Today, however, the US is a net exporter of crude oil. Nobody likes it when oil prices rise, but the current spike is hardly equivalent to the existential energy crisis that hit America in the Seventies.

Other complaints focus on the assertion that the Trump Administration failed to plan for the possibility that Iran would close of the Strait of Hormuz. Much was made of the fact that in 2025, the four US Navy minesweepers stationed in the Persian Gulf were taken out of service. This, supposedly, deprived the Navy of its ability to clear mines from the Strait.

But as a matter of fact, those four “Avenger” class minesweepers were at the end of their service life, having been constructed between 1989 and 1994. Their replacements rely on a new generation of technologies that enable mines to be cleared at standoff distance, posing much less risk to ships and crews. And in any case, Iran has not planted a large number of mines in the Strait. The main threat to shipping is posed by missiles and drones, and these are a wasting asset.

What most exercises the critics, however, is the Trump Administration’s silence regarding its overall strategy and war aims. Plausible assumptions may be made regarding war aims, but strategy is a different matter. A moment’s thought should convince any objective observer that to discuss one’s strategic intentions is to hand the enemy a free gift of intelligence. The US and Israel have many military options and yes, they include the option of “boots on the ground,” a term I dislike but find hard to avoid. For example, the surest way of opening and securing the Strait of Hormuz is to establish military control over enclaves on both sides of the waterway. The United States Marine Corps is good at that kind of thing.

The basic idea of a war is to win it—and that means you must do what is necessary.

Admittedly, Donald Trump’s mercurial personality is something of an X-factor. Among the President’s many deficiencies and blind spots is a seemingly invincible faith in his deal-making magic. It’s not at all fanciful to think that he’d allow himself to be seduced into a deal with the ayatollahs that they surely would not honor. On the other hand, if he decides that he’s being shot through the grease, Trump can be pretty vindictive. Just ask the Islamic Republic’s late Supreme Leader, now languishing in the afterlife, no doubt struggling to get it up for one of his seventy-two virgins.

How this war will end remains an open question. It’s obvious, of course, that in strictly military terms, the Islamic Republic is kaput. It’s disarmed; it’s defeated. There remains only the question of how that military victory is to be exploited. It’s a question that only Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu can answer, and I’ll be very interested to hear what they have to say. We live in interesting times indeed.

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