Un-Woke in Indiana

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Ira's avatar
Ira
1d

Borrowed from elsewhere:

(WORD OF THE DAY)

I knew there must be a word to describe the virtue-signaling progressive left! The word is Pecksniffian. It describes " someone who is insincerely hypocritical and sanctimonious, masking selfish motives or questionable behavior behind a veneer of high morality and benevolence .

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Elana Gomel's avatar
Elana Gomel
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A great essay, not just about Platner's comedy of errors but about the state of the American left that has abandoned Marx's economic calculus for a full-blown assault on culture. But this is not a new development. When implemented, socialism very quickly runs into economic difficulties and shifts to culture management through violence and censorship. Even Lenin realized that the economy could not work without markets and introduced NEP (New Economic Policy) that was abolished by Stalin. When Mao saw that his Great Leap Forward resulted in the worst famine in China's famine-prone history, he unleashed the Cultural Revolution. People who think that DSA will bring economic prosperity to the working class are delusional or ignorant or both.

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