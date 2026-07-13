Yeah, Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman led his supporters, all right: over the cliff.

The saga of Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman, aka whiney little bitch Graham Platner, sets a new standard in the category of Own Goal. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has to be rolling around on the floor of his palatial Pentagon office, laughing and laughing and laughing.

You may remember that when Donald Trump nominated Hegseth for the post of Secretary of Defense (as it was then titled) progressives and Democrats pitched a hissy fit over his array of tattoos, alleging that they outed him as a “white supremacist.” As hit jobs go this was pretty lame and stupid, and Tatgate fizzled out after Hegseth was confirmed.

It’s odd that the Left’s exquisite sensitivity to the ideological messages sent by tattoos failed them in the case of Gerald Platner, who sported an actual Nazi tat: the death’s head insignia of the Totenkopfverbände, the branch of the SS responsible for administering and guarding the regime’s concentration and death camps. But no. The comrades strained their neck muscles—and everybody else’s credulity—by insisting that it was no big deal, that Platner didn’t know that it was a Nazi symbol, that maybe he was a pirate groupie or something, and how dare people be so judgmental?

But of course, that Nazi tat was no minor blemish on an otherwise spotless resume. Au contraire, it was a tell: the visible symbol of a garbage human being whom the progressive Left and its lapdog branch, the Democratic Party, sought to shoehorn into the United States Senate. Probably that didn’t bother the comrades of the DSA, who seek to abolish the Senate anyway. And the Dems? Well, like the SS, they were just following orders.

That Platner was retailed to the electorate as a working-class hero tells you what the Left thinks of white male blue-collar Americans: Of course they’re a bunch of knuckle-dragging racists who rape their women and jerk off in portable toilets. It also tells you what they think of veterans: Of course they’re war criminals, traumatized by their experiences in service to Fascist Amerikka, who can’t be held responsible for their subsequent atrocious behavior. And it tells you what they think of voters: Of course they’re stupid and easily conned by clever political consultants who construct sophisticated false narratives around ludicrous goons like Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman.

And just as that Nazi tat was a tell on him, Gerald Platner is a tell on the progressive Left and the Democratic Party. His rise is proof positive that the DSA mob and lefties in general have nothing but contempt for “our democracy”—if by that is meant liberal democracy and constitutional government. They want to tear all that down, and in any case the vile antisemitism of the Left is fundamentally incompatible with liberal democracy. As for the Democratic Party, Platner’s rise to become the party’s US Senate candidate in Maine is emblematic of its surrender to the left-wing lunatics of the party base and their elected representatives, for instance AOC’s Squad in the House of Representatives.

All this makes a mockery of the progressive/Democrat claim to constitute the democratic Resistance to the fascism of Trump/MAGA. Even assuming that Trump & Co. are actual fascists—a ridiculous claim—summoning Beelzebub to drive out the Devil merely proposes to replace one form of fascism with another. In reality, what’s being proposed is the overthrow of illiberal populism and its replacement by illiberal postmodern socialism.

That what passes for socialism today is illiberal has been evident for a long time. What was less obvious, but has now become clear, is that it has little to do with socialism as Marx conceived it. When the DSA comrades and other progressives talk about socialism, they have no real economic program in mind: Government-run grocery stores, free bus rides and rent freezes are just window dressing.

Though postmodern progressivism prattles of socialism, its real goal is a cultural revolution. Conventional moral and social norms are to be overthrown to make way for progressive pieties like equity and intersectionality. The brotherhood of Man, as the old socialists called it, is out the window. Postmodern progressivism aspires to construct a hierarchal society in which one’s place, rewards, and punishments are determined by markers such as race, gender, and oppressor/victim status.

White males and Jews: tail end of the queue, if you please—and have your begging bowls handy.

The saga of Nazi Tat Maine Oystermen certainly embodied a strong element of comedy. How could one not laugh at the invincible idiocy of progressives and Democrats, promoting the candidacy of a guy who was obviously destined to crash and burn as spectacularly as the Graf Zeppelin? Well, people who run around yelling that Israel is committing “genocide” in Gaza are clearly none too swift. Indeed, they’re likely to be just as stupid about practical politics as they are about geopolitics, economics and pretty much everything else. But the possibility that the lunatics of the Left might acquire real political power ought not to be dismissed. A government that hates the nation it governs is a frightful prospect. And if that comes to pass, it could be America that crashes and burns…

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