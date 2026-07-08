Un-Woke in Indiana

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
1d

OMG, so glad you are ok. It boggles my. mind the imbeciles who will not vaccinate their children.

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7 replies by Thomas M Gregg and others
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Kim
1dEdited

I was born the very year the Salk vaccine was licensed for general release, so I undoubtedly received it as an infant. My husband, however, is about 4 years older than me and recalls standing in line at school to receive the vaccine in a sugar cube.

So while the polio contagion was not part of my childhood, I remember occasionally seeing kids wearing braces, or seeing those donation boxes with photos of kids in braces at restaurant and store checkouts. "Crippled children," they were called then.

When my younger brother and I hit our teens and needed help with acne, we visited a dermatologist who was wheelchair bound and needed a portable respirator to breathe. He was a polio victim, and was very open about it, and was adamant about the value of the vaccine. Fantastic doctor as I recall.

But I still contracted the Big Three: measles, mumps, chickenpox, since there were no vaccines available. Came through okay, although I developed pneumonia at the end of my measles infection. And I still lost weeks of school.

Do NOT get me started on the anti vaxxer nuts.

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