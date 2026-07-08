Little Tommy Gregg didn’t quite make the cut…

William Faulkner said that “The past isn’t dead. It isn’t even past.” Every year when summer rolls around, I’m reminded of his words and how true they are. This is my seventy-seventh summer. Some of them were forgettable. Others proved portentous. My wife and I were married in 1986, on the day of the summer solstice. That one’s a keeper. So was the summer of 1955, when little Tommy Gregg, a boy of six living in Taunton, Massachusetts, made the acquaintance of the poliovirus.

Back then, summer polio epidemics happened frequently. Poliomyelitis, to call the disease by its formal name, is highly contagious. In the vast majority of cases however, those infected are either asymptomatic or exhibit minor symptoms such as a sore throat or a low fever. Only a tiny minority of cases involve partial or full paralysis and even then, a full recovery may be possible. In general, the disease is more dangerous for adults than it is for children.

Childhood poliomyelitis, when it involves the central nervous system, usually affects a single limb, most often a leg. In my case it was the right leg. One night I went to bed with cold symptoms and a fever; when I woke up the next morning, my right leg was paralyzed. My father called the doctor (back then they made house calls), and his diagnosis confirmed my parents’ fears. It was clearly necessary to get me out of the house, away from my younger brother Jimmy and my infant sister Connie—if she’d been born by then, which I can’t say for sure. The police were called and they took me to Morton Hospital in Taunton. Soon afterwards, I was shipped off to Boston Children’s Hospital.

My memories of all this are episodic and somewhat fragmentary, a series of vignettes really, and I can’t vouch for their accuracy. But they seem real enough to me; they must, I think, be founded on facts. Anyhow, at BCH I was placed in a ward with several other children. I remember it as a vast, cavernous place with shadows in all the corners, but that’s probably because I was so little. And I was frightened—not so much because I was sick but because I was separated from my family, exiled in a strange place with other children who sometimes cried in the dark.

My parents visited almost every day. They were required to wear gowns and masks and the first time I saw them like that it really scared me. But the sound of their voices was good medicine. What I most remember about those visits is their stoicism. My mother and father displayed no anxiety, no fear; they told me not to worry and that everything would be all right. I particularly remember my father telling me: Be a good boy, now, and do what the doctors and nurses say.

I remained in that ward until the disease had run its course and I was no longer infectious: two weeks, maybe three. In all that time I’d never cried myself to sleep—but I did cry when a nurse told me that I’d be going home in the morning. And after the tears, those glad tidings eased me into a deep sleep. Next morning when my parents came to take me home, I was still out like a light.

But there remained the matter of my right leg. In medical terms, it was afflicted with acute flaccid paralysis: a combination of general weakness and reduced muscle tone. In layman’s terms, I couldn’t walk on it. Fortunately, however, young children thus affected have good prospects for a partial or even a full recovery. It all depends on the amount of damage inflicted on the muscles of the affected limb. Since a child of six is still growing, that natural process can be counted upon to repair some of the damage. And in addition to that, even in 1955 there was physical therapy.

My father was my physical therapist. Every evening after supper, I’d lie back on the kitchen table, and he’d manipulate my bad leg to stretch its muscles. That hurt and I couldn’t help but cry. Sometimes I begged him to stop. Dad didn’t say much during these sessions. Just six more, he’d grunt, or Don’t upset your mother, now. Many, many years later, Mom told me that when I was on the kitchen table, she had to go into the bedroom and close the door to shut out my cries.

But with the passage of time my leg improved. In a matter of months, I could walk on it without limping. After a year, my recovery was complete. Other kids my age were not so fortunate, however, and from time to time I wonder how things turned out for those with whom I shared that BCH polio ward. I also wonder about my father. What must he have been thinking as he grabbed the crippled leg of his eldest son to stretch out the muscle? Back then, Dad was the biggest presence in my life; my confidence in his ability to put things right was absolute. That was, I think now in light of my own experiences as a father, a confidence that he did not share.

By the time I was a high-school freshman, polio was but a memory seldom called to mind. It only surfaced again as a live issue when I received a summons from the draft board in 1968, cordially inviting me to undergo a pre-induction physical exam. And my mother said, Tommy, remember to tell them about the polio. Though there was absolutely nothing wrong with my leg, I promised that I would. In fact, if classified 1-A, I intended to enlist instead of being press-ganged.

The doc at the Boston Army Base raised an eyebrow when he ran his eye down my chart. Polio? He bade me jump onto an exam table. He scrutinized my right leg. Then he seized it and stretched it out, exactly as my father had done years before. Looks fine to me, he said, scribbling a note on my chart. You were lucky.

I couldn’t argue with that.

Nowadays, the memories of my bout with poliomyelitis surface in a random way, usually in the summer, for instance when I roll out of bed in the morning and stand up on my own two good legs. The odds were always in my favor, of course, but a full recovery was no sure thing: I might have spent my life in an iron lung. And that’s why I’m so infuriated by charlatans and credulous dupes who preach against vaccines. When I came down with poliomyelitis, the Salk vaccine existed, though thanks to a terrible mishap during clinical trials, its general introduction had been delayed. But thanks to Jonas Salk, polio in the United States was eradicated.

Can we please keep it that way?

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